UK Weather: Weather forecasts snow and strong winds amid flood warnings for Bristol.





The UK is experiencing very unstable weather, which is expected to continue through the end of the month, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected in parts of the country, while snow and ice are expected in other parts of the country.

In Bristol, flood warnings remain in place after heavy rains as the Meteorological Agency predicts another morning of sporadic showers for our city.

READ MORE: As Britain marks a grim milestone, Boris Johnson makes a public statement.

According to meteorologists, today (Sunday, January 9) it will rain occasionally in the morning in the area.

Rain is expected to taper off in the southwest on Monday and then stop again on Tuesday.

Brighter orders are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures dropping overnight. The National Weather Service has warned of fog and overnight frosts in our area.

A flood warning is still in effect for Bristol as the Environment Agency warns that river levels in Bristol Avon are rising slowly.

Locals are being instructed not to use low-lying sidewalks to avoid attempting to walk or drive through flooded water.

Temperatures are expected to drop this month after a mild Christmas and New Year.

Meteorologist Simon Partridge says the solar system is being shocked by the system as chilly winds feel as cold as minus 2 degrees Celsius.

It must be colder, but you have to think about wearing layers when you go out.”

The wind won’t be pretty, so you may need anything to block the wind.

UK Long Term Forecast

Thursday, January 13 – Saturday, January 22

As we move into mid-January, high pressure builds up across the south, and generally stable conditions are likely to continue. Most areas will be dry with rain, and strong winds will likely be limited to the northern regions of the country.

When the weather is stable, the overnight frost and morning fog will clear. Sunlight is uncertain as a foggy region, with potentially low clouds remaining during the day, especially in the southern regions.

It is unclear how long the predominantly settled state will last, and it is likely that some unstable spells will return in large numbers towards the end of the period.

January 23 (Sun) – February 6 (Sun)

The more unstable regime is more likely to be an interlude with brighter but showers followed by wet and windy weather in late January and early February.

The northwest will be the wettest, while the south and east will see the best of dry interludes. Overall temperatures are likely to be close to average or slightly higher, but some colder intermediate steps are possible.

Snow can sometimes fall to lower levels in the colder intermediate phases, but it is most likely in the higher elevations to the north.

We curate the best stories about the things you love the most and receive them in your inbox every day. Choose what you like here

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/uk-weather-met-office-predicts-6463522 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos