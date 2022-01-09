War games, missile deployments on the negotiating table in Russia: United States | NATO News





US officials have raised the possibility of restricting military maneuvers and missile deployments in Eastern Europe as long as Russia reciprocates ahead of talks over mounting tensions as Russian forces surround Ukraine.

Speaking on Saturday, US officials raised the possibility of gradual changes in decisions about the US’s future strategic position in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions if it intervened in Ukraine.

Officials said the Biden administration would be open to discussions with Russia on reducing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and limiting U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe. .

There are some areas where we believe it might be possible to make progress, provided the promises are reciprocated, an official said on condition of anonymity, giving details on a conference call.

Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of placing offensive missile systems in Ukraine. The United States has no intention of doing so. So this is an area where we may be able to come to an understanding if Russia is prepared to make a reciprocal commitment.

Moscow has also expressed interest in discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe, such as the INF treaty. [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty] and were open to discussing it, the official said.

The comments came as senior US and Russian officials prepare to meet in Switzerland on Monday amid heightened tensions over Ukraine.

Russia said on Sunday it was disappointed with the signals from the United States and NATO. Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Moscow was not optimistic as the talks approached.

Ryabkov said it was entirely possible for diplomacy to end abruptly after just one meeting.

I cannot exclude nothing, it is a very possible scenario and the Americans should not have any illusions about it. Of course, we will not make any concessions under the pressure and the constant threats of Western participants in the talks to come.

No chance

Officials have said the United States is willing to discuss some limited aspects of its European security position during the talks. But they stressed that any deal would be conditional on Russia removing threats against Ukraine and no decision would be taken without the consent of Ukraine or NATO.

And they said there was no way the United States would reduce its military presence or its arsenal in Eastern Europe as Russia requested.

While the comments, made to reporters on condition of anonymity during a White House conference call, were the first to suggest a willingness to compromise on issues tangential to Ukraine, they were accompanied by threats to Russian inaction in the face of US demands to intervene. return.

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, we, in coordination with our allies and partners, would immediately impose severe and overwhelming costs on the Russian economy, including its financial system and sectors deemed critical to the Kremlin, said another manager.

In addition to sanctions on energy and consumer goods, the United States and its allies are considering banning the export to Russia of advanced electronic components, software and related technology using American equipment. Russia could be added to the most restrictive group of countries for export control purposes, along with Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, officials said.

This would mean that Russia’s ability to obtain integrated circuits and products containing integrated circuits would be severely limited, due to the global dominance of American software, technology and equipment in this sector. The ban could extend to aircraft avionics, machine tools, smartphones, game consoles, tablets and televisions.

US officials have been careful not to issue ultimatums to Russia, while at the same time demanding that threats against Ukraine cease. But they also categorically rejected Russian demands that NATO will not expand further east and that the United States withdraw its troops and weapons from Eastern Europe.

Despite this position, the United States and NATO have signaled their willingness to explore compromises on related issues.

Russia says it feels threatened by the prospect of the United States deploying offensive missile systems in Ukraine despite assurances from President Joe Biden to his counterpart Vladimir Putin that he has no plans to do so.

One official said Washington was open to a broader discussion of missile deployment in the region following the previous Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 1987 US-Russia Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019 based on accusations that Moscow was violating the deal.

Monday’s meeting will be followed by discussions between Russia and NATO members on Wednesday and with a wider European audience on Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/9/u-s-open-to-talks-with-russia-on-ukraine-eastern-europe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos