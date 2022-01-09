British Government Minister Nadhim Zahawi has denied reports that the free lateral flow test is ending.





A senior British government minister has denied reports that free lateral flow tests are ending.

The Sunday Times, citing a Whitehall source, added that we are more likely to move to a scenario with less testing. And they added that they don’t think we’re in a world where we can continue to offer free side-flow testing to everyone. .

It has been suggested that testing would remain free only for people with symptoms and in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, hospitals and schools. This speculation sparked an angry reaction from Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon wrote on Twitter, adding that such a move is completely wrong and it’s hard to imagine it would be any less helpful in trying to live with the coronavirus.

She added: If the UK government supports free testing, what happens to the Scottish government funds through the Barnett Formula? Testing is so important that you should still consider funding it, but it will come from your existing budget. More evidence that the current UK funding rules are not fit for purpose.

READ MORE:Nicola Sturgeon: Free Side Flow Test Collapse Report ‘Totally Wrong’

However, UK Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi has denied that there are any plans to withdraw the free lateral flow test.

On Sunday’s Sky Trevor Phillips, he said: He saw the story this morning and was a little puzzled because he didn’t recognize it at all. This is absolutely not where we are.

425 million lateral flow tests were available in January alone and will continue to be free.

I really don’t understand where the story came from.

When asked if there were any plans to stop side-flow testing for free, he said:

Zahawi also argued that reducing the quarantine period for the coronavirus from 7 days to 5 days could help reduce manpower shortages.

He said: It will certainly help relieve pressure on schools, key personnel and others.

But I would be absolutely drawn to the advice of experts and scientists on whether we should move from 7 days to 5 days. What you don’t want is to create false results with higher levels of infection.

“I hope to be one of the first major economies to show the world how we are transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic, and to tackle this problem that remains with us, whether in 5, 6, 7 or 10 years,” he said. I hope

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19834508.uk-government-minister-nadhim-zahawi-denies-reports-free-lateral-flow-tests-end/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos