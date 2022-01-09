US, Japan agree to keep troops on base to curb the spread of Covid





A spokesperson for US forces in Japan was not immediately available to comment on Kishidas’ final remarks. But Major Thomas R. Barger said trends in Covid-19 were being closely watched within the ranks for health protection and operational readiness in Japan.

Okinawa, a group of southwestern islands that is home to most of the 55,000 US troops in Japan, is among three prefectures where new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of infections were enforced on Sunday.

The measures, which last until the end of the month, force restaurants to close earlier, at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., and some must stop serving alcohol.

Government-backed restrictions also came into effect in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Iwakuni’s base is located, and near Hiroshima. The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the US atomic bombing of Japan at the end of World War II, and Hiroshima Castle are both closed to visitors.

Other regions may order similar regulations if cases continue to increase. People have been warned to stay at home and avoid travel. Until recently, bars, shrines and shopping districts were packed with year-end shoppers and New Year’s travelers.

Japan has never had a lockdown, but it has endured periods of varying levels of restrictions, including school closings and event cancellations.

About 80% of the Japanese population received the second vaccine. Boosters have barely started up, with less than 1% of them receiving them, despite repeated promises from the government to speed up their deployment. Japan has strict border controls in place, banning most inbound travel except residents and returning citizens.

Japan has reported around 18,300 Covid-19-related deaths to date. In recent days, there have been only one or two deaths, and some days, zero.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/01/09/japan-soldiers-covid-pandemic-526802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos