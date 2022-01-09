Blinken sets limits on US talks with Russia





He said the way forward for the military strengthening of Russia, the country currently has around 100,000 troops stationed near the border with Ukraine, alarming the United States and its allies who fear an invasion similar to that of 2014 is entirely owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Look, I can’t tell you if [an invasion is] likely or not, ”Blinken said. “I can tell you this: We are engaged in dialogue and diplomacy to see if we can resolve these challenges peacefully. This is by far the preferable course, it is by far the most responsible course. But also, we are ready to deal very resolutely with Russia if it chooses confrontation. “

Blinken stressed that progress must be reciprocal, with both sides taking steps to address each other’s concerns, but added that it was difficult to see progress “with a gun pointed at Ukraine’s temple.” He said any measures taken would be in coordination with NATO allies, although President Joe Biden previously ruled out at the time unilateral sending of US troops to the conflict region.

He also said the potential consequences of a Russian invasion would include “things we have not done in the past” to counter previous aggressions from Moscow, such as economic and financial measures.

“I’m not going to wire the details, but I think Russia has a pretty good idea of ​​the kinds of things it would face if it renewed its aggression,” he said.

The secretary of state suggested that Putin’s own actions created the crisis he claims to be facing. For example, Blinken said, in 2014 about 25% of Ukrainians supported the country’s membership in NATO. Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, that number has grown significantly. In addition, after 2014, NATO felt compelled to bring more equipment and forces closer to Russia.

Speaking on ABCs This Week, Blinken said this crisis was not just about Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union until its dissolution in 1991.

It’s even bigger than Ukraine, he said. This refers to certain basic principles of international relations which guarantee peace and security. The principle that one nation cannot simply change another’s borders by force. The principle that one nation cannot dictate to another its choices and with whom it will partner. The principle that we cannot have countries exerting spheres of influence to subjugate their neighbors. It should be a relic of the past.

