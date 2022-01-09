Liverpool vs Shrewsbury which channel? Start times, TV channels and live stream details





Jurgen Klopps Liverpool kick off their 2021-22 FA Cup adventure with a third round home match against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

Liverpool kick off their FA Cup campaign by hosting Ligue 1’s Shrewsbury Town in Round 3 at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds hope things improve on Sunday, but the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final match against Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed due to many positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

Shrewsbury is currently 14th in Ligue 1 and will create major chaos as they move to Merseyside, having already defeated Stratford Town and Carlisle United in the previous two rounds.

However, this will be the second time in years the Shrews have faced the Reds in this competition after a draw with their Premier League opponents in the fourth round of 2019-20.

If the Jurgen Klopps team survives their worst Covid-19 outbreak, we can expect a very different team to face Steve Cotterills from the team that faced Chelsea a week ago.

Will Liverpool avoid a comeback against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

As a new date with Liverpool is announced, Arsenal’s schedule could have a cascading effect. Mo Salah has pledged AFCON as Liverpool face life without a starman. When is Liverpool v Shrewsbury?

The Liverpool v Shrewsbury match kicks off on Sunday 9 January at 2pm at Anfield.

The last meeting between these two teams was in the same competition in February 2020, after 75 minutes of an own goal by Ro-Shaun Williams, enough for the young Liverpool side to win 1-0 in a 4 round replay at Anfield. Early 2-2 draw in previous match.

How to watch

The match was not selected for live streaming, but the highlights can be seen on BBC One’s 22:30 FA Cup: Round 3 highlights show.

match odds

Grosvenor Sport and Liverpool v Shrewsbury odds

Liverpool 11/50

23/4 draw

Shrewsbury 21/2

*Odds are subject to change

team news

Jurgen Klopp was scheduled to be without 11 surprises in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup match against Arsenal on Thursday, and it’s unclear how many players will be missing for a Shrewsbury visit even if Andrew Robertson returns from suspension.

Takumi Minamino (muscular) could make a comeback, but Nathaniel Phillips (head), Divock Origi (knees), Thiago (hip) and Harvey Elliott (ankle) are all still missing.

Liverpool start their lives without Mo Sala and Sadio Mane.

video:

Action image via Reuters)

Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have all tested positive for COVID-19, while Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Sadio Mane (Senegal) and Nabi Keita (Guinea) have now left for AFCON 2021.

Shrewsbury will see Khanya Leshabela (Covid-19) return on Sunday and 18-year-old Tom Bloxham will be back after suspension.

Aaron Pierre could return to the starting XI after appearing on the bench after a bout from Covid-19 and make his club debut after signing a new loan deal at Saikou Janneh in Bristol City.

