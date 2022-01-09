Russia warns US doesn’t understand Ukraine targets





The Russians were furious this fall when the United States and allied NATO forces conducted exercises in the Black Sea, near the Ukrainian and Russian coasts.

Understanding Russia’s Relationship with the West

The tension between the regions is increasing and Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly willing to take geopolitical risks and assert his demands.

Privately, US officials have little hope that Mr. Putin will be satisfied with deals that restore the status quo of a few years ago. And their concern is that the Russians will come out of the talks in Geneva, and others this week in Brussels and Vienna, declaring that diplomacy has failed and that Mr Putin will try to seize more of it. east of Ukraine, or to carry out cyber attacks or other attacks against crippling the government in Kiev.

Understanding the escalating tensions over Ukraine Map 1 of 5

Disturbing warnings. Russia called the strike a destabilizing act that violated the ceasefire agreement, raising fears of further intervention in Ukraine that could drag the United States and Europe into a new phase of the conflict.

The position of the Kremlins. Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, who has increasingly described NATO’s eastward expansion as an existential threat to his country, said the military build-up in Moscow was a response to deepening Ukraine’s partnership with the alliance.

Still, Mr Blinkens’ statements seemed intended to create an opening, leaving the possibility of moving some heavy weapons out of Poland, or limiting the scope of military exercises in Europe, in exchange for Russia’s reciprocal actions which presumably should. include the withdrawal of returning troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russia is seeking what it calls security guarantees from the United States and the NATO alliance that would essentially grant the country the kind of sphere of influence it has not enjoyed in over a decade. 30 years, including Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries in Eastern Europe. The Kremlin has backed these demands by assembling tens of thousands of troops and equipment near its border with Ukraine, signaling that it is ready to use force if diplomacy fails.

As Blinken tried to focus the discussion on missile bases and military exercises in the region, Ryabkov said Russia’s goals in the talks would go far beyond arms control issues. Signals sent by US officials ahead of the talks, he said, reflect a lack of understanding of what we need, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

Ryabkov said Russia would seek to revise the relations with the West that were established with the NATO-Russia Founding Act of 1997. This agreement was followed by countries of the former sphere of influence. Soviet joining the Western alliance, and many in Moscow see it as having ignored Russia’s security interests in Europe.

We must ensure the reduction of the destructive activities of NATO which have been going on for decades and return NATO to positions which are essentially equivalent to what was the case in 1997, Ryabkov said, according to the news agency. Interfax press. But it is precisely on these issues that we least hear the will of the American side and NATO to reach an agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/09/world/europe/russia-ukraine-us-geneva.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos