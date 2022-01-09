COVID-19: UK records 141,472 new cases and 97 coronavirus-related deaths | UK News





The UK has recorded 141,472 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

The latest government figures put the UK’s total COVID-related deaths to more than 150,000, compared to 146,390 infections and 313 deaths recorded on Saturday.

At this time last week, there were 151,663 cases reported and 73 deaths.

Within 28 days after the pandemic began, 150,154 people tested positive for the virus.

A total of 47,677,951 double punctures occurred after the second dose of the second dose in 45,468 people, or 82.9% of the population aged 12 years and older.

An additional 225,541 people received the booster or third dose, bringing the total to 35,499,486, or 61.7% of the nationally eligible population.

Prime Minister in favor of shortening self-quarantine period

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nadim Zahawi said in an interview with Sky News that he was in favor of reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period from 7 days to 5 days.

People who currently test positive in the UK can be released from quarantine if they test negative for a lateral flow test on days 6 and 7, when they are tested every 24 hours.

If they still test positive, they should continue to be quarantined for 10 days.

Zahawi emphasized that the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reviewing possible reductions and that the government should be “cautioned” about the change.

1:41 Zahawi for Isolation and Lateral Flow Testing

“It will definitely help relieve pressure on schools, key people and other people,” Zahawi said in an interview with Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

“But I will be absolutely blown away by the advice of experts and scientists on whether we should move from seven days to five days.

“What you don’t want is to create false results with higher levels of infection.”

There are no plans to scale back the free side flow tests.

This follows a Sunday Times report that the government is looking to scale back free side-flow testing to high-risk environments.

He confirmed that he had no plans to stop distributing free tests, and added that he “disapproved” the story that it could be restricted to nursing homes, hospitals, schools and people with symptoms.

Following the paper’s report, Scotland’s Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the British government that reducing testing was “totally wrong”.

“It’s hard to imagine it would be any less helpful in trying to live with COVID-19,” she tweeted.

