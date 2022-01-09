Study predicts increased risk of hurricane in northeastern United States





When Hurricane Sandy made landfall near New York almost ten years ago, causing huge storm surges and 7 inches of rain that caused widespread flooding and blackouts, the super storm was seen as an extremely rare event. Although common in areas closer to the equator, including the Caribbean and along the Gulf Coast, such storms rarely strike the northeastern United States directly.

But a new study suggests that as the planet warms, storms will become more frequent in mid-latitude regions between 30 and 60 degrees latitude in the two hemispheres that include New York and Boston as well as Beijing, Tokyo and d other major cities in East Asia and Australia.

Places like New York City, which are not in the deep tropics, have always had hurricanes, but only rarely, said Joshua Studholme, climate physicist at Yale University and lead author of the study, published in the month. last in the journal Nature Geoscience. The climate is changing and that could come as a shock.

An expanding range of hurricanes means more people as well as homes and businesses may be at risk in coastal areas, said Jim Kossin, a former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist who was not involved in the process. the new research.

The equatorial region that gives rise to the tropical cyclones known as Atlantic hurricanes and western Pacific typhoons is likely to expand towards both poles as the weather conditions conducive to tropical cyclone formation shift there. more frequent.

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in Louisiana in late August, and its effects were felt from the Gulf Coast to the northeast. Photo: Associated Press / John Locher

Even a small shift to the mid-latitude poles where tropical cyclones move can cause very large changes in exposure at higher latitudes, said Dr Kossin, who now works for The Climate Service, a company of climate risk analysis.

Hurricanes typically develop in areas where the prevailing winds are light and the ocean surface temperature is above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Such conditions are common in tropical regions but have been less far from the equator and closer to the poles. However, as global temperatures rise, the bands of rapid westerly winds in the jet stream that rotate up to 9 miles above Earth weaken and move into mid-latitude regions. This allows hurricanes and typhoons to form over a wider range.

Over the past 170 years, average global temperatures have risen by two degrees Fahrenheit, according to a report released in August by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The report says temperatures will continue to rise by at least 0.7 degrees through 2100, attributing the phenomenon to greenhouse gas emissions unequivocally caused by human activities, including the burning of fossil fuels.

The last time hurricanes formed at higher latitudes was during the Pliocene epoch, a period between 5.3 million and 2.6 million years ago marked by high temperatures and high levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to the study.

Tropical cyclones of the 21st century will most likely occupy a wider range of latitudes than at any time during the past three million years, said Dr Studholme.

His group based the research on satellite observations of current weather as well as simulations of the Earth’s past and projections of future weather. Such simulations have limitations, in part because they rely on incomplete data describing how the climate behaved in the past to project future models.

It is very difficult to verify a climate model specifically for the long-term, multidecadal changes of global tropical cyclones due to the uncertainty of the observations, said Hiroyuki Murakami, a project scientist at NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory who was not involved in the study. But, he added, it was reasonable to infer a possible pole-shifting tropical cyclone latitudes in the future based on the study.

Faced with the potential threat, some cities do not wait for precise information.

In August, Tropical Storm Henri caused flooding in Helmetta, NJ Photo: TOM BRENNER / AFP / Getty Images

Last year, New York City’s emergency management updated the city’s coastal storm plan, using new data to more precisely define areas at greatest risk for hurricane-related flooding and by changing the boundaries of the city’s six hurricane evacuation zones accordingly.

The agency continues to educate and prepare New Yorkers for the potential impacts of hurricanes, as climate change has increased their frequency and intensity, she said in a statement.

Boston is stepping up efforts to prepare for a potentially wet and stormy future, in part by redeveloping waterfront parks with berms and flood walls to better handle rising waters, and building a new waterfront park designed to withstand the hurricanes and catastrophic flooding, according to Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief environment, energy and open spaces.

With hurricanes, we don’t know how and when, but we already know where our low-lying areas are, she said. We know enough to act.

Write to Aylin Woodward at [email protected]

