Europeans were stripped of their British immigration status for crimes they did not commit.





Innocent Europeans are being stripped of their UK immigration status for crimes they didn’t commit due to outdated Interior Ministry records, the Independent said.

Lawyers say hundreds of settlement status applicants have had their lawsuits put on hold for years because of non-existent prosecutions.

A Polish case was suspended for nearly two years, during which time he said he thought of suicide because he feared deportation for fraud charges that had been dismissed since 1999 but remained in police records years later.

EU nationals and their families living in the UK had to apply for EU settlement by 31 June 2021 in order to retain their immigration rights in the UK post-Brexit. A total of 6.4 million people have applied for the initiative, of which 400,000 are still awaiting a decision.

The Department of Home Affairs policy requires that if an applicant is prosecuted and convicted, and may be denied on the basis of suitability, the application must be withheld until the outcome of the prosecution is known.

Data obtained by KORAM through the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act shows that more than 25,000 EU citizens in the UK have had their applications for EU settlement status pending over the past three years because of pending prosecution.

The legal counsel told The Independent that records from the Police National Computer (PNC), a 47-year-old database that holds personal data about about 13.2 million in the UK, estimate that hundreds or thousands of these cases were put on hold due to errors. Resident, outdated.

The Department of Home Affairs says those with pending applications still have access to their rights, but experts warn that many applicants face substantial difficulties in proving they have rights to the employment, benefits and rental markets.

Roland Balewski, 46, waited two years before making a decision on her EU Settlement Scheme application in 1999 after PNC records falsely stating that criminal charges were still pending.

Polish nationals who have lived in the UK for 21 years applied for the EU Settlement Plan in May 2019. [his] Because he believed he could be the subject of ongoing police investigations or prosecutions since 1999.

What the email says: If you think it’s already done, but the police records have not been updated yet, you should check with the police when the records are updated.

Balewski knew that he had no pending charges and that the case referred to was a fraudulent offense committed in Poland in 1999. The case was dismissed by a British court in 2016 after he successfully appealed an extradition proceeding.

His legal advisor, Mala Savjani, a lawyer at Here for Good based at Wilsons Solicitors LLP, later found the relevant police station to contact to update her records, and then spent months creating an updated copy of the new PNC records with the Department of the Interior. caught

Polish nationals residing in Marlow were granted settlement status in April 2021. While awaiting a decision, he said his mental health deteriorated and he did not know the reason for the delay.

In the corner of my mind there has always been a fear of being sent back to Poland, where I haven’t lived in over 20 years, basically. How about now? he said

I was thinking of suicide. Every day when I go to work, when I sleep, it’s always there, and this uncertainty eats you alive.

Mr Balewski, who worked as a sports groundman for 14 years, said that two years without an EU agreement meant he would have lost his job and had trouble renting a house because he could not prove his identity to employers and landlords. .

He added that the revelations that his application had been put on hold due to pending charges that were effectively closed made him feel like a number.

I pay taxes and work. I don’t understand why they did that to me. They wasted 2 years of my life. How is this possible in the 21st century with the Internet and all the resources they have?

Savjani said she and her team at Here for Good have seen 10 to 15 EU settlement applications suspended if the individuals involved are not pending and under police investigation.

Their police records were simply not accurately updated. The process of properly updating PNC records is complex and time consuming, she said, and in some cases applications have been suspended for nearly two years for no reason.

Hundreds if not thousands of applications may have been unnecessarily paused.

Many other organizations that provide legal advice to EU settlement applicants have also told The Independent that they have encountered the issue.

In one case, a single mother assisted by the Kirklees Law Center had her application on hold due to charges dismissed by the police since 2017.

Although the charity has sent a letter from the police confirming this to the Ministry of Home Affairs, she is still awaiting results of her application and is unable to apply for benefits as she cannot prove her immigration status. An agreement has not been reached as her children have yet to confirm the mother’s identity.

Kasia Makowska, an adviser at the Public Interest Law Center, which serves most homeless EU nationals, said she had seen prosecutions that were long closed but still excelled at the PNC, putting applicants at bay.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is putting a heavy burden on already vulnerable groups by shifting contact with the police to applicants, and ultimately punishes the police if they fail to update their records. Thousands of people are concerned that it could be affected, she said.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Home Affairs said the case is currently being investigated by the Independent.

It is right to suspend the application, since the application may be denied if those with pending prosecution are convicted. The social worker said he would check to see if the pending charges were completed to make sure the application could be processed.

However, the spokesperson added that if the applicant believes the matter is closed when they are notified that the case has been put on hold due to prosecution, they should contact the relevant police force to find out when the record will be closed. will be updated.

A spokesperson for the National Police Chief Council said that individuals who are entitled to make changes to PNC records can contact the local police with the necessary documentation, and the handling of such changes must be managed by the competent authority and must be completed as soon as possible. possible.

