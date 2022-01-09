US coronavirus: Almost a quarter of hospitals report critical staff shortage as Omicron drives increase in Covid-19 cases





“Given the scale of the infection, our hospitals are really on the brink at the moment,” Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, told CNN on Sunday.

Of the roughly 5,000 hospitals that reported the data to HHS on Saturday, nearly 1,200 – about 1 in 4 – said they are currently experiencing a severe staff shortage, the biggest part of the entire pandemic. More than 100 other hospitals have said they anticipate a shortage over the next week.

The US healthcare system is Jha’s biggest concern, he said, noting that Omicron’s surge could hamper his ability to treat patients with conditions other than Covid-19.

“The healthcare system is not only designed to take care of people with Covid… it is designed to support children with appendicitis and people who have heart attacks and car accidents”, a- he declared.

“And this is all going to be a lot, a lot more difficult because we have a big part of the population that is not vaccinated, a lot of high risk people who are not boosted,” he said. “This combination creates a large number of people who, as they become infected, will end up straining the resources we have today in hospitals.”

These staff shortages are increasing as frontline health workers are either infected or forced into quarantine due to exposure to Covid-19, just as demand for treatment skyrockets: more than 138,000 Covid-19 patients were in U.S. hospitals on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s not far from the all-time peak (around 142,200 in mid-January 2021) and an increase from around 45,000 in early November. To preserve hospital capacity, some establishments are forced to do away with elective surgeries. In New York City, for example, 40 hospitals – mostly in the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes, and central regions – have been ordered to shut down non-essential elective operations for at least two weeks due to low capacity. in patient beds, the state health department said on Saturday. .

The University of Kansas healthcare system is also on the cusp of implementing crisis care standards, Chief Medical Officer Dr Steven Stites told CNN on Saturday, “At some point … we are too busy to do our normal daily work. ”

“At this point we have to turn on a switch that says we have to sort out the people we can help the most,” he said, “and that means we have to let some people die that we could have helped. but we weren’t sure – they’d gone too far or had too many injuries, or maybe we can’t get to this trauma that just happened. “

Stites said two waves were hitting Kansas simultaneously – with Delta accelerating after Thanksgiving, to which Omicron had to respond – describing it as “almost a double pandemic.” The vast majority of people hospitalized are not vaccinated, Stites said.

About 62.5% of the total United States population is fully vaccinated according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 36% of them received a booster injection, according to the data.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Saturday that the next few weeks “will look bad in many American cities.”

“Forty New York hospitals have just canceled elective procedures. The DC Hospital Association, where I work, has asked the DC government for permission for hospitals to adopt crisis care standards,” he said. he declares. “And it happens in every city in the United States.”

Los Angeles records record number of weekly cases

Nationwide, 39 states are reporting a 50% or more increase in cases in the past week compared to the previous week, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of new daily cases in the United States on Saturday was 701,199, according to JHU data.

Some localities are now seeing the most new cases than they have seen in the entire pandemic, including Los Angeles County.

On Saturday, the county reported more than 200,000 confirmed cases in the previous seven days – the highest number of cases in a week since the start of the pandemic, according to a press release from the County Public Health Department. Los Angeles. Hospitalizations doubled over the week to 3,200 and there were 135 Covid-related deaths, the department said. With infections on the rise, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced a proposed $ 2.7 billion Covid-19 emergency response package designed to boost testing and vaccination efforts, support workers frontline and fight disinformation, his office said in a press release. Newsom also signed an executive decree on Saturday “establishing consumer protections against price hikes on home test kits,” according to its office.

The rise in infections is also hitting children in Los Angeles hard.

At Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the positivity rate of children tested for Covid-19 has increased from 17.5% in December to 45% so far in January, according to CHLA medical director Dr Michael Smit.

CHLA currently has 41 in-house patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, and about a quarter of children admitted to the facility with Covid-19 require admission to the pediatric ICU, some requiring intubation, Smit told CNN Saturday.

The spike in cases comes just as Los Angeles students prepare to return to class in person on Tuesday.

The Unified School District of Los Angeles, the second largest school district in the country, is requiring all students and employees to test negative for Covid-19 before returning to class.

The basic test requirement was implemented at the start of the school year in August, and the district announced a week ago that the basic test, along with the required weekly tests for all employees and students. , would continue through January, given Omicron’s current push.

Shannon Haber, communications manager for LAUSD, told CNN on Saturday that similar fall protocols, along with vaccination requirements, universal masking and “ghostbuster-level” sanitation practices, have enabled each of its more than 1,000 schools to remain open. for in-person learning this school year.

Haber said 100% of LAUSD employees are fully immunized, and students 12 and older are expected to be fully immunized by the start of next school year, with 90% meeting the requirement so far.

Conflicts over in-person learning

In response to the rise in pediatric infections, disputes over whether face-to-face learning is ideal during the Omicron wave and how students can safely attend school are unfolding in various school districts this week.

For the week ending Dec. 30, children made up 17.7% of new cases reported in the United States, the American Academy of Pediatrics said, noting a record 325.00 new cases in children, an increase 64% compared to the previous week.

The Chicago Public School System (CPS) has canceled classes since Wednesday due to a dispute between city officials and the teachers’ union over back to school. The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted on Tuesday to teach remotely due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the school district canceled classes, saying schools were safe and wanted in-person learning.

CTU said conditions were dangerous, citing in part inadequate personnel and testing. They say they want more testing, as well as additional mitigation protocols.

CTU presented a new proposal to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Saturday, which included a resumption of virtual learning for CPS students starting Wednesday and in-person instruction on January 18, unless health officials determine that it is not sure. City officials rejected the proposal – although it accepted some requests, such as the provision of KN95 masks for all staff and students – saying it looked forward to “further negotiations to reach an agreement. “.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” show on Sunday, Lightfoot said she “still hoped” that a deal could be reached before Monday, again emphasizing the safety of Chicago’s schools.

Dr Julie Morita, former Chicago health commissioner and executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said children and teachers can be safe in the classroom with certain measures, such as requiring vaccinations and masks, ensure good ventilation and good testing ability.

“When these systems are in place, children and teachers can be safe in the school environment,” she said, “but these systems must be in place.”

Dr Richina Bicette-McCain, medical director of Baylor College of Medicine, said CNN schools could be safe, but she believes they are currently “at high risk.”

“Not because of the nature of the schools themselves,” she said, “but because although we know what tools are available to us and we have the tools to mitigate those risks, they are not. not used adequately. ”

“Students need proper access to testing, we need to give students and staff high quality masks,” she said. “Let’s use HEPA filters in schools to increase ventilation and increase air circulation.

“Let’s make sure that if we are going to send our children to school, we do it safely,” she added.

In Georgia, public school teachers who test positive for Covid-19 no longer have to self-isolate before returning to school if they are asymptomatic and wear a mask, and contact tracing in schools is no longer more needed, according to a letter to principals released Thursday from Governor Brian Kemp and Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey.

But Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators, says the changes are “the wrong thing to do at the worst time.” Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, she said, “but it should be done by keeping people healthy.

“We know that there are more and more cases among our children, that there are more and more hospitalizations among our children,” she told CNN on Saturday, “and this action shows a lack of respect for the health and safety of educators, students and our families “.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Travis Caldwell, Keith Allen, Raja Razek, Natasha Chen and Anna-Maja Rappard contributed to this report.

