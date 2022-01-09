Residents defend Swindon as it is voted one of Britain’s worst cities in an ILiveHere poll.





SWINDON residents rushed to defend the city after an article circulating online listed the city as one of the best places to live in the UK.

It was placed #31 out of 50 by ILiveHere, a website that routinely trashes UK cities and towns.

In the excerpt he said: A ‘county line’ drug supply business model could be invented for Swindon.

“Eldene, Pinehurst, Penhill and Parks have stolen e-bikes full of hoodies, deliver drugs and sometimes stab each other to death.

The town center has long been brought to life by designer outlets (parking and traffic hell) and Orbital shopping parks, and is now a post-apocalyptic embarked wasteland of screaming vagrants and drinkers.

It also targeted the closure of Honda, the number of McDonald’s, and the fact that many people live in Swindon to commute elsewhere for work.

Many viewed the list as having a lazy and cynical view of the historic city.

Organizers supporting the Mfor Festival and the Swindon Community Notice Board Facebook page, Debra Collins and Graham Stobbs are the city’s advocates.

Debra said: We have great employment prospects, low housing costs, lots of leisure activities, good schools, a variety of cultures and restaurants, and the countryside within 10 minutes of the city

Town centers across the UK are struggling with high rents and rates, which isn’t often mistaken by local authorities. Consumers and their buying habits have changed and this is the number one cause of store closures.

Finally, the people of the community are what make the city a livable place and give it a heart. The heart of Swindon is people, not bricks and mortars.

Covingham’s Bill Williams wrote about the article for Adver and said he ‘begged to be changed’.

“This city has been a good help to me regarding full employment during my working life.

“It is a beautiful scenery in Wiltshire County. I have made friendships with the people of Swindon and many families from all over the UK.

“From London to Inverness who came to this city for a better way of life for themselves and their families.

“If it’s such a bad neighborhood, why did we come all the way here?”

“You can take for granted the facilities and entertainment we have at our doorstep,” says Stobbs.

It’s easy to sit in an armchair and criticize, downplay, and negatively view Swindon on social media. Those who seek to transform and develop a village are trampled upon by those who do nothing but sit in an armchair.

It is bravery that deserves more than anything else to bow, make change and support. It is up to all of us to make Swindon better.

More than 110,000 I Live Here readers voted online for this year’s voting list that closed on New Year’s Eve, and Swindon was branded “British’s Most Ordinary City”.

