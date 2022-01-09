If the US can’t hold Iran, it must know when and how to fall back





If that break time gets reduced to a few weeks, the deal may no longer be worth saving. U.S. officials, negotiating indirectly with Iran, must do all they can to try to revive the deal as quickly as possible, including acknowledging that the U.S. is to blame for seriously injuring what had been a pact of work when Donald Trump stepped down. We should be prepared to eat some crow if it gives Tehran a symbolic victory to bring Iran back to the table in an effort to get it to scale back its nuclear program.

But the United States must also be careful not to lose influence by agreeing to ease sanctions, including the thaw of billions of dollars in Iranian assets, unless Iran pledges to join. agreement and halt its nuclear program. To paraphrase Kenny Rogers, the United States needs to know when to hold on, know when to fall back and know when to pull away from the JCPOA and instead seek alternative diplomatic options to prevent Iran from going nuclear.

The parties are in a different situation than when the deal was finalized in 2015, said Eric Brewer, deputy director and senior researcher of the Nuclear Issues Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

What has changed this time around is that Iran’s nuclear program is further advanced than it was then, said Brewer, who is also the former director of counter-proliferation at the National Security Council. .

Iran has not only strengthened its capabilities, but also its nuclear know-how.

You can get out of the juicers, but you can’t get the knowledge back, Brewer said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price acknowledged this reality, although he said there was no deadline to negotiate a return to the abandoned deal. Iran’s own actions, he stressed, will determine when it is too late.

Time will be running out when our experts determine that a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA would not be in the national interest of the United States precisely because the progress of Iran’s nuclear program will have so watered down the non-proliferation benefits of the JCPOA. Price told reporters on Tuesday.

Some officials close to the talks have told Politico that this deadline will come in late January or early February.

At stake are billions of dollars of Iranian money that has been frozen in banks in South Korea, Japan and elsewhere, the money Tehran wants to support the faltering Iranian economy.

But it may very well be that Iran is moving slowly in the talks in an attempt to run out of time and move closer to building a functioning nuclear program.

If so, the United States has other, albeit less ideal, options aside from a return to the JCPOA. It may seek smaller deals, requiring Iran to take concrete steps to halt progress on its nuclear program in return for more modest forms of sanctions relief. Call it a little diplomatic ball.

It may not work as well as the JCPOA before the Trump administration left the pact, but it’s better than having nothing at all, especially if time is of the essence and the old pact is no longer worth the money. worth being saved. And it’s certainly a big improvement over the so-called failed maximum-pressure campaign that the previous administration had gambled on and lost.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.

