Elmo’s viral video reminds us that he has an emotional palette and an adult audienceExBulletin





Muppets like Elmo and Kermit the Frog have a sassy side that is becoming more and more noticeable and attracting an adult audience as well.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “ELMO’S WORLD”)

KEVIN CLASH: (singing like Elmo) La, la, la, la. La, la, la, la. Elmo’s world. La, la, la, la. La, la, la, la. Elmo’s world.

AYESHA RASCOE, HTE:

“Elmo’s world” is full of wonder and curiosity, cooperation and kindness. Who but the red and fuzzy Muppet would ask babies how to do things?

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “ELMO’S WORLD”)

CLASH: (Like Elmo) And now Elmo is going to ask a baby (laughs). Hello Baby. Salvation. Salvation. Oh, baby, how do you wrap a present? (Laughs) Thank you, baby.

RASCOE: But an old “Sesame Street” music video resurfaced last week and people are wondering if Elmo has a shady side to it?

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “SESAME STREET”)

CLASH: (as Elmo) Oh, Gabi, can Elmo have an oatmeal raisin cookie instead, please?

DESIREE CASADO: (Like Gabi) Oh, damn it, Elmo, that was my last.

CLASH: (Like Elmo) Oh, it’s okay, Gabi. Elmo is just going to take this one.

FRAN BRILL: (Like Zoe) No, no, no. Hold on, hold on, Elmo.

CLASH: (like Elmo) What?

BRILL: (Like Zoe) Rocco says he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie.

CLASH: (like Elmo) Rocco? Rocco is a rock, Zoe. Rocco won’t tell the difference.

BRILL: (like Zoe) Yeah, he will. You can’t have this cookie, Elmo. Rocco wants to eat it.

CLASH: (Like Elmo) How? How is Rocco going to eat this cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo. Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth. Rocco is just a rock. Rocco is not alive.

RASCOE: This moment originally aired in May 2004. Last week’s music video racked up millions upon millions of views. Elmo, who is officially 3, addressed the issue on his Twitter account on Wednesday saying, don’t worry, everyone. Elmo and Zoe have practiced sharing and are still best friends forever. Elmo loves Zoe. Hahaha. Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco.

So is it any wonder that Elmo can be salty? No. He started with Jimmy Fallon in “The Tonight Show” in May 2011.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “TONIGHT’S SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON”)

CLASH: (like Elmo) You don’t come to Sesame Street anymore.

JIMMY FALLON: Wait, Elmo. What are you talking about? I am sorry.

CLASH: (Like Elmo) The Roots, you can come. But you don’t come anymore.

FALLON: Elmo, listen to me.

CLASH: (Like Elmo) You can come anywhere …

FALLON: Elmo, listen. Listen.

CLASH: (Like Elmo) No.

FALLON: Elmo.

RASCOE: Now there might be some noble motive behind Elmo’s moods. As Fred Rogers told Terry Gross in 1984, one of his goals as a children’s broadcaster was to insure the children …

(SOUND EXTRACT FROM ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

FRED ROGERS: That there are things inside that we can talk about. They should know that there is a full range of emotions in life and that all of them are fine. It’s what we do with them that matters.

RASCOE: And in Elmo’s case, that means falling out with a fart rock named Rocco and a late night host named Jimmy.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “TONIGHT’S SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON”)

CLASH: (Like Elmo) What camera is this? Camera 1?

(TO LAUGH)

CLASH: (Like Elmo) Elmo doesn’t love Jimmy Fallon anymore. We are…

RASCOE: Or the explanation could lie in the origins of the Muppets during the “Mad Men” era as advertising puppets.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

JIM HENSON: (As Wilkins) Do you have a cup of Wilkins instant coffee?

(Like Wontkins) Wild horses couldn’t do me.

(EXTRACT FROM THE HORSES AT THE GALOP)

HENSON: (Like Wontkins) OK, OK. Give me a cup.

RASCOE: Muppets creator Jim Henson and his puppets from a cafe campaign that ran from 1957 to 1961. And, of course, the Muppets had a night time show as well.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE MUPPET SHOW”)

HENSON: (As Kermit the Frog) It’s “The Muppet Show” with our very special guest star, Diana Ross.

RASCOE: Ross performed “Love Hangover” in this episode, which aired in February 1980, when Jimmy Fallon was 5 years old. So Elmo and his colleagues have a long and rich history of having a toe, so to speak, in the adult world. -UPS. And for anyone who’s decided they like their Muppets more bittersweet than sweet, we leave you with two to remember – Statler and Waldorf.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE MUPPET SHOW”)

RICHARD HUNT: (As Statler) Do you know something? It was a pretty number.

HENSON: (Like Waldorf) It sure was.

HUNT: (As Statler) Do you know anything else?

HENSON: (like Waldorf) What?

HUNT: (As Statler) I hate soft numbers.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “MAHNA MAHNA”)

MAHNA MAHNA AND THE SNOWS: (Singing) Mahna mahna (ph). Mahna mahna. Do, do, do, do, do. Mahna mahna. Do, do, do, do. Mahna mahna. Do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do, do. Mahna mahna.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/01/09/1071663569/viral-elmo-video-reminds-us-he-has-a-range-of-emotions-and-an-adult-audience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos