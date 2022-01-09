Nicola Sturgeon blames the UK government for reports that free side-flow tests are ending.





Nicola Sturgeon countered reports that Conservative ministers were considering halting the free availability of lateral flow tests.

The prime minister has argued that such measures are “totally wrong” in the fight against the coronavirus.

The tests will soon be available only in “high-risk” settings like nursing homes, hospitals and schools, under a plan that Whitehall officials are known to be reviewing.

A Whitehall source told The Sunday Times: I don’t think we’re in a world where we can keep distributing free side flow tests to everyone forever.

“We are more likely to move to a scenario where there is less testing, but where we have the ability to increase testing if needed, such as in winter.

Sturgeon said last night that the Scottish government would consider funding a lateral flow test for the public if Conservative ministers halt the plan at the UK level.

“If the UK government takes this into account, it’s a completely wrong idea,” she tweeted.

“If the UK government supports free testing, what will happen with the Scottish government funding through the Barnett Formula?

“This is a very important test, so we should consider continuing funding, but then it will come out of the existing budget. There is more evidence that the current UK funding rules are not fit for purpose.”

Westminster’s SNP leader Ian Blackford said, “It shouldn’t surprise us from the Boris Johnson government, but the threat of removing the free side flow test is crazy.

“These tests are an important defense that helps contain the growth of cases. This is very irresponsible.”

However, the UK government minister denied that free testing would be stopped today.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: I saw the story this morning and was a little perplexed because I didn’t recognize it at all. This is absolutely not where we are.

425 million lateral flow tests were available in January alone and will continue to be free.

I really don’t understand where the story came from.

When asked if there were any plans to stop side-flow testing for free, he said:

The decision to suspend free lateral flow testing comes at a time when Covid cases, with nearly 1.3 million confirmed infections across the UK last week, reach record levels.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 1 in 15 people in England will be infected with the virus in the last week of 2021. Wales and Scotland are not behind with 1 in 20 and Northern Ireland 1 in 25.

