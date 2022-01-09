Nathan Chen wins sixth consecutive U.S. figure skating championship





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nathan Chen had pulled off some of figure skating’s toughest jumps, soaring into the air with a dizzying array of quads and flawlessly pulling off incredible combinations that left the crowd begging for more.

Numbers that he would face in a simple sequence of steps.

It didn’t matter, however. A mistake either on one of his four quadruple jumps. Chen was much better than everyone else at the U.S. figure skating championships on Sunday, winning the free skate with 212.63 points and 328.01 overall – good for his sixth consecutive title with nearly 26 points over 17-year-old prodigy Ilia. Clever.

“Stupid things happen all the time. Should I expect this? Probably not,” Chen said with a smile and a shrug. “It was a silly little moment. I just wrapped myself up in that moment and lost my footing. That’s what it is. Make sure I don’t do it again.”

Chen’s six titles are the most important since Todd Eldredge won his sixth in 2002, and he’s the first to win six in a row since two-time Olympic champion Dick Button won seven in a row over the years. 1940 and 1950.

Vincent Zhou had an exceptional short program with a disastrous free skate on Sunday, barely edging Jason Brown for third place and questioning his place on the US squad for Beijing.

It has been a remarkable four-year run for Chen, 22, since a terribly poor short program at the Pyeongchang Games cost him a chance to win an Olympic medal. He won 14 straight events, national titles at the world championships and everything in between, before losing to Vincent Zhou at Skate America in October.

It turned out to be a blip: Chen won Skate Canada the following week.

He stressed he was ready for Beijing when he broke his own national record in the short program, a return performance from his “La Bohème” program a few years ago which featured a pair of soaring quads and scored 115.39 points.

Then, Chen capitalized his preparation with his performance in the free skate.

Dressed in a costume adorned with a supernova, Chen took it to another level with a score that broke his own Grand Prix record this season of 307.18 points. And he’s topped the 322.36 points his biggest rival in Beijing, two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, scored when he won the Japanese national title last month.

Even with a pair of falls, Nathan Chen pulled off an entertaining free skate and won his sixth straight title at the US Figure Skating Championships. John David Mercer / USA Today Sports

Malinin, whose parents both skated for Uzbekistan at the Olympics, had a three-point lead after the short program over longtime fan favorite Jason Brown, whose odyssey goes to Nashville – five flights canceled , four airline changes, three airports, two countries and around 33 hours of travel – made him a winner regardless of his performance.

Self-proclaimed “quad god,” Malinin hit a huge quad lutz opening and quad toe loop to set the tone for his program. He also hit a quad salchow later in the performance to finish second with 302.48 points.

“Even though I trained for this moment and knew I could do my best, I was amazed at how easily it all went together,” said Malinin. “It all came together. And I’m really excited for this moment.”

Brown gave everything to be part of the Olympic team.

Known far more for his artistry than his ability to jump, Brown stumbled upon a first quad salchow during his hauntingly sounding program of “Schindler’s List”. But he rallied to clinch the rest of his jumps, including two triple axles, to finish with 289.78 points – minus one point behind Zhou’s heavy-duty quad schedule.

“It’s been really tough getting here, and I don’t mean that in the last 72 hours alone,” Brown said. “The last two years in particular have been really tough times. And I just did my best to stay grounded, to focus on what I can control, and I finally had that moment of release when the program was finished. “

Sixth at the 2018 Games, Zhou showcased at the national championships the kind of gliding quads it will take to challenge Hanyu and the rest of the high-flying Japanese team for the top step of the podium in Beijing. He just didn’t land enough.

Zhou got out on his first lutz quad, hit his next three quads, then collapsed with a fall on his second lutz quad – a jump he kept falling on during warm-ups. He also fell during his triple axel-double toe loop combo later in the program.

“The simplest and most honest answer is that I was so nervous my body froze on me,” Zhou said.

While on the team, Zhou is one of the few American athletes to have family in the Olympic crowd. Foreign fans are not allowed to attend, but Chinese citizens will be allowed to purchase tickets. Zhou’s parents, both computer scientists from Silicon Valley, left Beijing when he was young, and his four grandparents still live in China.

Yaroslav Paniot also had a bad patch. The young skater rocked the crowd with his Elvis-inspired free skate, then won their admiration when he bravely tried to continue following a problem with his skate. He eventually had to withdraw.

