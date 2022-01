COVID-19: UK government seems to be planning a pandemic exit route, but we’ve been here before | UK News

We want to live with COVID, but does COVID want to live with us?

Westminster’s decision not to impose more restrictions on Britain over Christmas now looks like an inflection point on the UK’s epidemic path.

The last two weeks have intensified the desire to avoid more regulation within the government.

Now we will see additional smoke signals that indicate the way forward.

This weekend alone, there was talk of ending repeated mass vaccinations, giving up free expedited testing and reducing self-isolation.

In tone and content, it appears that the UK government is planning an exit route.

We’ve been here before.

In the summer of 2020, the first attempts to “live without fear”, as the then prime minister said, quickly led to the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the entire pandemic.

UK surpasses 150,000 coronavirus-related deaths since pandemic began

Last year, the UK tolerated high-level cases with few restrictions. Eventually, the highly contagious variant of Omicron strayed from that strategy.

So, how likely is this to work on the third try?

It is important to say from the outset that this prospect is not shared across the UK.

Leaders in Cardiff and Edinburgh appear to be taking a different approach, as Wales’ first minister says Westminster’s strategy does not match the rest of Europe as well as the rest of England. Anyway, in the near future.

Reducing quarantine period ‘help’, government ‘be careful’ – Jahawi

Experts say the virus isn’t endemic just because the government wants it, and certainly not at a time when infections soar.

But this time, there is a difference that gives ministers, officials, and scientists hope.

First, the broad immune response triggered by the three doses appears to certainly prevent a significant increase in patients requiring intensive hospital care.

That may be helped by the evidence that Omicron causes less serious disease. What scientists say could pave the way for circulation in the general population without causing a serious outbreak of disease.

However, as with many factors in this pandemic, timing will be key.

There are currently few signs that science is in a position to immediately stop free expedited testing or scale down containment.

But the fact that these ideas are floating around right now is important enough. Because it points to a government that wants to redefine our relationship with this virus and move us from avoidance to coexistence.

