New campaign urges pregnant women to get a boost now





Pregnant women are now being urged to power their New Year’s advertising campaigns. New social media and radio assets highlight the risk of contracting the virus and the benefits of a vaccine for both mother and baby Nearly all pregnant women hospitalized or hospitalized Those admitted to intensive care units for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.

As the government launches a new advertising campaign for the new year, it is urging pregnant women who have not yet received their first, second, third or booster dose to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

The new campaign, in collaboration with experts from the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (RCOG) and the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (RCM), highlights the serious risks of COVID-19 infection and the benefits of vaccines to protect mothers and babies. .

The testimony of a pregnant woman who threw a jab for her own safety will be played in advertisements on social media and radio stations across the country starting today. [Monday January 10].

The new campaign urges pregnant women not to delay vaccinating, and highlights the risks and benefits of immunization against COVID-19 for mothers and babies.

According to the latest data from the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA), COVID-19 vaccination provides strong protection for pregnant women from the virus. It also shows that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women and that birth outcomes for people who get the vaccine and those who don’t are similar.

Lucy Chappell, DHSC Chief Scientific Adviser and Emeritus Consultant, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said:

Vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the most important things pregnant women can do this year to keep themselves and their baby as safe as possible from this virus.

There is extensive evidence showing that the vaccine is safe and that the risk from COVID-19 is much greater.

If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and have any questions or concerns, please consult with your doctor or midwife to schedule an appointment for the vaccine as soon as possible.

According to data from the UK Obstetric Surveillance System, between May and October 2021, 96.3% of pregnant women admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms were not vaccinated, and one-third (33%) of them had respiratory support. I needed this. One in five women hospitalized with the virus will need a premature birth to recover, and one in five babies will need to be treated in the neonatal unit.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and does not affect fertility. This has been made very clear by a variety of independent experts from government, senior clinicians, and stakeholder groups such as the RCOG Royal College of Midwives (RCM). and the British Fertility Society.

Since April 2021, approximately 84,000 pregnant women have received a single dose and more than 80,000 have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In August 2021, only 22% of women who gave birth were vaccinated. Dr. Edward Morris of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said:

We welcome this national campaign as an important way to amplify to pregnant women a very clear message that vaccination best protects both mother and baby from COVID-19. We recommend that all pregnant women get vaccinated as soon as possible and receive a booster dose 3 months after the second dose.

We are very concerned that many pregnant women have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, and we hope this campaign will help reassure them that vaccination is safe and effective. Pregnant women are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 infection, which may increase the risk of preterm and stillbirth.

Gill Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said:

There is overwhelming evidence that a COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant women and babies and that it is the best way to protect against harm. Unfortunately, there are too many pregnant women hospitalized due to Corona, and 96.3% are not vaccinated.

The consequences of COVID-19 during pregnancy are clear and potentially devastating, from increased chances of premature birth and intensive care unit admissions to increased risk of stillbirth.

We know that pregnant women want to do everything they can to protect their babies. So midwives want to reassure them that vaccination is the best option.

Also, Dr Jen Jardine of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, who is 7 months pregnant and has received the COVID-19 booster, said:

As doctors and pregnant women, we can now rest assured that a COVID-19 vaccination will best protect you and your unborn baby from this virus.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, I strongly urge all pregnant women like me to speak with your GP or midwife and make an appointment today if you still have questions.

Background Information Latest UKHSA Research on Vaccines and Pregnancy Advertising Assets Last December, the Joint Committee for Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) advised that pregnant women of all ages should be considered a clinical risk group within the COVID-19 immunization program. 1st and 2nd doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to all pregnant women in the UK. The COVID-19 booster vaccine is given to all pregnant women over the age of 18, 3 months after the second dose. Pregnant women of all ages should be considered a clinical risk group within the COVID-19 immunization program and have been added to priority group 6 for vaccination to support these pregnant women.

