UK calls for windfall tax on offshore oil and gas operators





Just weeks after BP’s president said the company had turned into a “cash machine” due to high raw material prices, pressure from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to impose a one-time windfall tax on British offshore oil and gas operators It’s getting bigger.

Labor, Liberal Democrats and some Conservative lawmakers want North Sea operators to tax the profits of North Sea businesses to help ease skyrocketing domestic energy prices, arguing that the sector could easily withstand the blow.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the windfall tax would partially fund Labor’s plan to cut energy costs for all consumers by around £200 this year and cut an additional £400 off the bills of over 9 million poor households.

The industry argued that a one-time windfall on UK offshore oil and gas operators would do “irreparable damage” to the sector and further expose consumers to global shortages.

But Westminster’s politicians are seeing businesses as a potential source of funding to alleviate the cost of living crisis. Especially since industry leaders have suggested that the company is overflowing with cash.

In November, BP chief executive Bernard Looney said soaring global commodity prices had turned the company into a “cash machine”, boosting its share buyback program thanks to a sharp rise in quarterly earnings.

“When the market is strong, when the price of oil is strong, when the price of gasoline is strong, this is literally an ATM,” he told The Financial Times.

Meanwhile, Serica Energy, a North Sea company responsible for 5% of UK gas production, said in September it expects to deliver “very significant returns” to its shareholders thanks to record high prices.

Nonetheless, the maritime industry group Oil and Gas UK has argued that companies will become increasingly reluctant to invest in the long term if threatened by a windfall whenever prices rise.

Mike Tholen, OGUK’s Director of Sustainability, said the windfall call “no one cares”.

“Over the next two years, the Ministry of Finance expects an additional £3 billion in tax revenues from this industry, with projected direct taxes of nearly £5 billion. The upstream oil and gas industry is already paying nearly double the corporate tax paid by other sectors. They are paying,” said Thoren.

suggestion

He added that the government risks withholding investment in the UK’s green energy infrastructure by imposing higher taxes on businesses.

Despite the energy companies’ contribution to UK taxation, North Sea operators still benefit from the most favorable tax regime compared to other oil and gas producing regions of the world.

Labor’s plan requires North Sea energy producers to pay £1.2 billion to ease household spending by raising corporate taxes by 10 percentage points over the course of a year.

Labor will also repeal VAT on fuel costs in an effort to contain energy prices. In April, the household bill limit is expected to rise from £1,277 to nearly £2,000 for the average household due to high wholesale gas prices.

Reeves said the total package cost £6.6 billion. In addition to the £1.2 billion windfall tax, she argued that the Treasury would raise £3.1 billion in higher-than-expected VAT revenue at a higher-than-expected price and £2.3 billion in higher tax revenues from North Sea energy production.

Also, Sir Ed Davey, leader of Lib Dem, who supports windfall, said: Home.” Former Conservative energy minister Chris Skidmore also endorsed the idea.

Sunak will hold a mini-budget in March, but the Treasury has been wary of past one-time tax years that have had the effect of significantly reducing investment and supply, which could put further upward pressure on prices.

The government fears that a windfall at sea will affect oil producers more than gas producers, which will drive up fuel prices. But Sunak also said he was looking at a variety of options to help people with their home energy costs.

Meanwhile, Labor will announce a proposal on Monday to help businesses facing higher electricity costs with “a £600m emergency fund to support struggling businesses, including energy-intensive industries”.

