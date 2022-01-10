Prospects Bleak in Upcoming US-Russian Ukraine TalksExBulletin





On Sunday, a Ukrainian soldier walks through a trench at the separation line of pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Andriy Dubchak / AP .

As 100,000 Russian troops surround Ukraine on three sides, raising the specter of a Russian invasion, officials on both sides were pessimistic on Sunday that the next US-Russia talks in Geneva could lead to real progress. .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands that the United States withdraw troops from Eastern Europe or rule out NATO enlargement to include Ukraine.

“None of these are on the table,” Blinken told CNN’s State of the Union.

Blinken has not ruled out moving American heavy weapons out of Poland, moving missiles, or limiting the scope of US military exercises. If Russia enters the talks “in good faith,” Blinken said, it is possible that both sides can address concerns and reduce tensions. But the outlook is bleak as Russia continues to amass troops on the Ukrainian border.

“It’s hard to see any real progress being made rather than speaking in an atmosphere of escalation with a gun pointed at Ukraine’s temple,” Blinken said. “So if we are serious about progress, we will have to see a de-escalation as Russia pulls out of the threat it currently poses to Ukraine.”

Russia has spent the past few months strengthening its forces at the border. US officials have warned that the number of troops could soon double.

The United States believes that Putin is motivated by a desire to restore Russia’s sphere of influence over the former Soviet countries and that he fears that Ukraine may align itself more with the West and join the NATO.

Russia already invaded and seized the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supported separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“We cannot go back to a world of spheres of influence. It was a recipe for instability, a recipe for conflict, a recipe that led to world wars,” Blinken said on Sunday.

US threatens Russia with sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Working with European partners, the United States foresees “massive” financial and economic consequences if Putin renews his aggression, Blinken told ABC’s This Week. NATO should “almost certainly” have to “strengthen its positions on its eastern flank near Russia and continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

Russia has said its military build-up along the border is a response to Ukrainian aggression; which Blinken called “gas lighting”.

U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, met their Russian counterparts, including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, on Sunday evening for a working dinner to discuss the topics of Monday’s talks, dubbed the “Strategic Stability Dialogue”.

The two sides seem distant. Ryabkov told the state news agency TASS on Sunday that the US demand to de-escalate Russia was a “no-starter.” Russia would also not discuss changing its position on Crimea, he said. The two sides have “dramatic and fundamental” differences over these positions, Ryabkov said.

NATO officials also plan to meet with Russian officials in Brussels on Wednesday, and the United States will join the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Vienna for talks with Russia on Thursday.

