A Changing Perspective for Air Warfare within U.S. Central Command





The United States left two decades of fighting in Afghanistan with a last-minute evacuation as the Taliban returned to power in August. Cue the next phase of air wars.

Without a ground presence in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and parts of Syria, there is more pressure on the Air Force and Space Force to shift to a longer-range role. with intelligence satellites and drones launched from further afield in the region.

What we have tried to do at USCENTCOM is bring together as many capabilities as possible, said Major General Alexus Grynkewich, director of operations at US Central Command, on December 6.

He explained: We fly MQ-9s, we fly them long distances and we fly a limited number. We try to keep track of [Islamic State-Khorasan] cells that have been brought to light by other information from all sources. But we have limited coverage.

U.S. officials hope neighboring countries will agree to serve as a launching pad for U.S. military assets. But that shouldn’t mean more worry for Central Asian countries in Russia’s backyard, Grynkewich said.

The continued efforts to weaken the branches of the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and a patchwork of other extremist groups, as well as to repel rocket attacks, cyber-intrusions and hidden drones from Iran and its proxies force the US Air Force to rethink base security and posture across the region.

An MQ-9 Reaper sits along the flight line at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 17, 2020 (Robert Brooks / Air Force)

The number of airmen and guards at U.S. bases in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere is changing as the DoD decides how to counter Chinese influence and defend its partners in the future.

It won’t look anything like it was in years past, with a few land wars at their peak a decade ago. But it’s certainly not zero, Grynkewich said. There are countries here that matter. Hydrocarbons from this region are still important.

Rachel Cohen joined the Air Force Times as a senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has been featured in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), The Washington Post and others. .

