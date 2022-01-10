New campaign launched to help parents improve their children’s diet





A new Better Health campaign launched today to help families eat better, along with the new NHS Food Scanner app feature that offers healthier alternatives. Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle, nutritionist Dr Lina Patel, and the Netmums family are testing the app on a new movie supporting the campaign. Parents say they are giving their children more sugary or fatty snacks than before the epidemic.

New stats show that as the number of parents giving their children unhealthy snacks has increased during the pandemic, families are supporting their children’s diet with a new campaign.

The Multimedia Better Health campaign kicks off today. [Monday January 10] Encourages families to eat better and includes new scan, swipe and swap features for the NHS food scanner app. This app provides simple solutions to help families maintain a healthier diet.

The campaign follows a record increase in childhood obesity since the epidemic began, and the latest data shows that one in four school-age children (27.7%) is overweight or obese. This increases to four-tenths (40.9%) in the sixth year (ages 10-11). Evidence shows that families bought more food during lockdown, which remained above normal even after lockdown was over.

A new survey conducted with Netmums found that nearly six in ten (58%) parents provided their children with more sugary or fatty snacks than before the pandemic, and nearly two-thirds (64%) of parents He said he often worries about how healthy his child’s snacks are. Really. Nearly 90% of parents said they would benefit from an app that helps them make healthier choices for their children.

Families can scan product barcodes in stores and the app suggests healthier alternatives to easily change for the next time you shop. The app uses Good Choice badges to guide people to healthier foods and drinks based on government dietary recommendations for sugar, saturated fat and salt.

Public Health Minister Maggie Throup said:

We know that families have felt a lot of pressure during the pandemic that has drastically changed their habits and routines.

The new year is a great time to make resolutions for ourselves as well as for our families. Finding ways to improve their health is one of the best decisions we can all make.

By downloading the free NHS Food Scanner app, families can swap food for healthier alternatives in their weekly stores and avoid items high in salt, sugar and saturated fat.

Dr. Alison Tedstone, Chief Dietitian at DHSC, said:

We all know that the pressure on families during the pandemic has increased as children become more confined at home. With ads promoting unhealthy foods to kids, it’s no surprise that parents often say it’s hard to put up with annoying their kids to eat more unhealthy snacks. That’s why the NHS Food Scanner app is a great tool to help families make quick and easy. A healthier swap.

It is very important for children to reduce the amount of sugar, fat and salty foods they eat to stay healthy and reduce the risk of health problems such as diabetes and tooth decay.

Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and nutritionist Dr. Lina Patel met with her family to talk about her eating habits, tried the NHS Food Scanner app firsthand, and shot a short film to support the campaign.

Nadine Coyle said:

As a busy working mom, I find it difficult to turn down my children’s demands, and I often give in, knowing that snack pressure isn’t good for them. Some foods contain so much sugar, saturated fat and salt, I didn’t know the app offered an alternative.

I love using the NHS Food Scanner app and so does my daughter. She likes to choose a healthier swap. We are already making small changes through good food choices.

Dietitian Dr Lonia Patel said:

We know that if parents are particularly picky eaters, it’s really hard to find healthier snacks for their kids.

The NHS Food Scanner app is a fun way to get involved in choosing healthier foods your kids will love. Scan, swipe, and redeem on the go!

Annie Oleary, editorial director of Netmums, said:

It’s no surprise that two-thirds or even parents give their kids more snacks as a snack than before the pandemic. We all have taken solace through the pandemic and we know that the kids ate a lot more snacks than usual.

But now I am grateful that there is something that can put us all on track. And the NHS is out of the gold standard in terms of reliability, meaning millions of families will download and use it as soon as possible.

For busy parents, snack shopping can be an absolute minefield, so thanks again for coming to the rescue. NHS.

As part of the government’s obesity strategy, the department has committed $100 million in funding to regulate the promotion of foods that are less healthy for children and help children, adults and families achieve and maintain a healthier weight.

The NHS Food Scanner app gives parents the ideal hack to improve their children’s health in 2022. You can download the free app or search for a food scanner app.

Background Information Full Campaign Movies and Assets Links Netmums took place across the UK from 10 January to 31 March 2020 to 2,030 parents with children 5-11 years old from 7-17 December 2020. New advertisements on TV and video will be included. On demand, radio, out-of-home, media partnerships, social media and other digital channels and national and regional PR activities. A new TV commercial has brought swaps to life by presenting the food scanner app as a simple solution to help parents find healthier swaps for their families. Elementary teachers can also help students learn how to make healthier food choices using a fun curriculum linked to educational resources featuring the NHS Food Scanner app. The Good Choice badge* helps inform consumers of healthier foods and beverages that meet nutritional standards based on government dietary recommendations for added sugars, saturated fats and salt. NHS Digital National Child Measure Program UK 2020/2021 COVID-19 Epidemic Report Dietary Impact of Government Obesity Strategy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-campaign-launched-to-help-parents-improve-childrens-diet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos