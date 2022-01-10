Nathan Chen wins sixth US figure skating title, Olympic team decided





Just like four years ago, Nathan Chen won the US figure skating title ahead of the Olympics. He hopes the Winter Games will be a lot different this time around.

Chen fell twice in the free skate on Sunday (once in a dance streak), but still easily won his sixth national title, the second man to achieve the feat in the past 70 years. Like the others, it was a rout.

Today has gone well, said Chen, who might not be able to afford the mistakes against two-time gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu next month. I made some stupid mistakes.

He had six quadruple jumps between programs, totaled 328.01 points and won by 25.53 on a surprise Ilia Malinin, 17.

Three American men go to the Olympics, but Malinin was ruled out for a spot by a selection committee. Instead, he chose Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown, third and fourth more than 10 points behind Malinin.

This is the second consecutive time that the American men’s silver medalist has been excluded from the Olympic team. In 2018 Ross Miner took the podium by surprise at the national championships, but the committee went with Zhou and Adam Rippon based on their recent body of work.

National Championships are not Olympic Trials. The committee selects the Olympic team based on results from the January 2021 US championships. Zhou and Brown were second and third at last year’s national championships and the US men placed second and third this season ahead of the national championships.

The three of us have, over the past few years, shown why we deserve this spot, Chen said as he sat next to Zhou and Brown after the team was named.

Malinin missed the national championships last January with an injury. He was the top skater on the junior circuit this fall. His best overall score in the international season was over 14 points off the worst score for Brown and Zhou, although the score comparison was tricky, especially between senior and junior (who have one scoring element less in the free skate, but not enough to make a 14 point difference).

Malinin said after scoring four quads in Sunday’s free skate, he felt he deserved to be part of the Olympic team, but said that ultimately was for the committee to decide. Ultimately, he was named to the squad for the March world championships against Brown, pending his ability to register a minimum score at an international event by then.

He’s definitely the future of American figure skating, Chen said, adding that he believed Malinin was miles ahead of Chen at 17 (when Chen won his first national title).

Zhou, who handed Chen his only loss in this Olympic cycle at Skate America three months ago, was just 2.61 points behind after Saturday’s short program. But he collapsed in a free skate with five quad attempts, missing landings and falling on his final jump, a triple Axel.

I was so nervous my body froze on me, he said.

Until this season, it was believed that only Hanyu could compete with Chen at the Beijing Games (Chen, fifth at the 2018 Olympics, and Hanyu have not faced each other this season). Zhou, ranked second in the world this season behind Chen, questioned that notion. But not on Sunday.

Brown, 27, fell in his only quadruple jump attempt, but was otherwise strong to stay in fourth place, just 0.38 behind Zhou. Brown has struggled to learn a quad for much of the past decade. If he had done a clean triple instead of hitting the Salchow quad, he would have beat Zhou.

Fortunately for Brown, it didn’t matter when it came to Olympic selection. He will become the first U.S. singles skater to spend eight years between Olympic appearances, according to Olympedia.org.

Lots and lots of tears, Brown said more than an hour after learning he was on the squad. Slowly, it sinks.

He persevered not only after missing the 2018 team, but through a tough week. He didn’t arrive in Nashville until Friday after a 33-hour trip from Toronto, including five canceled flights, one night in Atlanta, and a rental car.

Then on Sunday morning, Browns coach Tracy Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in a test previously scheduled by event protocols. Wilson said she was feeling good. Brown tested negative on Sunday morning.

The rest of the US Olympic team were named earlier this weekend as Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu, couples teams Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazie and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc and ice dance couples Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Madison Hubbelland Zachary Donohue and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

The United States could win five medals, with the best shots being Chen, either Chock and Bates or Hubbell and Donohue and in the tag team event behind the favorite, Russia.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated the point difference between Malinin and Zhou and Brown. It was more than 10 points, not more than 20.

