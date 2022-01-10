Brexit: A trivial plan to throw British fishing into scrap metal





The UK government is accused of ruining the fishing sector with a frivolous plan to compensate for Brexit losses.

There are 23 million Seafood Disruption Support Scheme (SDSS) across the UK promising to compensate for losses of up to 100,000 due to fish business disruptions paid out to 380,000 to 31 applicants in January last year, new figures show.

A follow-up initiative, the Seafood Response Fund (SRF), was also initiated by the British Minister. According to the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), both schemes currently pay an average of $7,000 to 16 million to 2,300 businesses.

In January of last year, the UK’s fishery was in crisis after Brexit and post-Brexit health checks, IT systems and customs documentation problems caused huge backlogs, causing stock delays and corruption. It has been estimated that 1 million people are lost per day at a Scottish seafood company.

Deidre Brock, SNP MP, spokesman for Defra in Westminster, said the SDSS fund was a desperate attempt to resolve the massive chaos created by the British government.

She said: Hard-line Brexit opponents boasted the opportunity that EU exit would create for fishermen. Instead, their sector was thrown into the trash along with the rest of the UK food and beverage industry treated as a consumable item in its ideological-driven pursuit. of Brexit.

If the Conservatives think that this small fund is alleviating the enormous problems they have created, their heads will be buried in the sand and one of Scotland’s most important exporters will be sacrificed.

Figures provided by Defra show that more than 22 million financial aids have been provided to seafood businesses impacted by Covid and Brexit, taking into account the mandated emergency assistance plan.

The Scottish government said the SDSS, which initially provided limited assistance only to food exporters and no assistance to fishing vessels, had been misjudged.

He said a portion of UK spending should be allocated directly to Holyrood in the future to prevent similar misjudgment and support businesses impacted by the catastrophic Brexit process.

A spokesperson for the Scottish government said: In response, the Scottish government launched its own initiative to support Scottish fishing vessels, which forced the UK government to amend the terms of its own initiative to provide assistance to fishing vessels.

This demonstrates the worrying and continuing attitude of Defra and the UK Government towards what Scotland’s fishing and maritime sector support needs and, unfortunately, it can be seen that this applies to almost any area where the UK Government is willing to spend directly in Scotland. .

Scottish Seafood Association’s CEO Jimmy Buchan said last month he hoped that the finalization of the 100m UK government plan would provide more support to the industry, but it has been a year since it was first promised.

He said: It’s good to grab the headlines and get the industry to believe you, but your salvation doesn’t match what the industry expects.

Now that the funds are in place, we hope the business can now use it to turn their plans into reality.

The figures for the SDSS were revealed in a question asked by Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael before the House of Representatives.

Defra Secretary Victoria Prentis responded: In February, the plan received 119 applications from across the UK and 31 applicants met the plan’s criteria… The total amount delivered through this plan is 377,138.11.

A UK government spokeswoman said: “Last year we provided more than $22 million in financial assistance to seafood businesses impacted by COVID-19 and new export requirements through emergency plans across the UK. Of these, 2300 eligible companies received less than 16 million shares through SDSS and SRF schemes across the UK.

The UK Seafood Fund will also provide $100 million in funding to help industry and coastal communities across the UK.

