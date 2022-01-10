Bob Saget’s family breaks silence after death: we are devastated





Always in their hearts. Bob Sagets’ family has spoken publicly for the first time since news of his death was announced on Sunday January 9.

We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today, the family said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughs.

The late stars requested privacy during this time, but also invited fans to join us in remembering the love and laughter Bob brought to the world.

The Full House star was pronounced dead by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after hotel security found him unconscious in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room, the sheriff’s office tweeted at the time. The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

The comedian, who was in town for a show, was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. He then reprized the role of Netflixs Fuller House, which ended in 2020 after five seasons.

Saget died less than three months after celebrating his third birthday with his wife Rizzo, 42.

The couple got engaged in November 2017, after meeting through a mutual friend two years earlier. They tied the knot in October 2018, with Rizzo exclusively for Us Weekly, The night was perfect and the love and support from our family and friends was overwhelming.

Before his untimely death, the blogger pounced on the How I Met Your Mother alum in honor of their milestone.

Happy 3 year birthday !! Time flies with you! Doesn’t feel like a day in 2 years 10 months, the Chicago native wrote via Instagram in October 2021. Love you @bobsaget, thanks for being the most wonderful of husbands!

Five months ago, Saget and Rizzo were singing praises to each other in honor of their respective birthdays, which are only days apart.

Happy birthday to my wonderful husband @bobsaget admire him. But only when they were standing next to each other. (He wrote this joke), Rizzo shared on May 17 alongside a photo hugging her man. Thank you Bob You are my ultimate travel companion, my best friend, and everyone who knows you knows that there is NO ONE on earth like you. .

Two days later, the Pennsylvania native called his longtime sweetheart the sweetest, prettiest, and smartest woman by toasting her birthday. I’m incredibly lucky and still surprised that she loves me so much. Almost as much as I love him, he wrote via Instagram. Everyone who has Kelly in their life is more than lucky. She is an amazing wife, daughter, sister, stepmom Kelly and best friend.

Before finding happiness with Rizzo, the creator of Bob Sagets Here for You was married to lawyer Kramer for 15 years. The former couple welcomed their three daughters before separating in 1997.

Hear Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news every week!

