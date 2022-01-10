US figure skating finalizes roster for Beijing Olympics; Unnamed Ilia Malinin





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Three-time world champion Nathan Chen has proclaimed 17-year-old Ilia Malinin the future of American figure skating.

Maybe, but Malinin’s gift won’t include the Beijing Olympics.

That honor belongs to Chen, who won his sixth consecutive national title on Sunday, and veterans Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown, whom the selection committee chose over Malinin to represent the U.S. team at next month’s games.

“This team is amazing, just the amount of experience we all have,” Chen said. “I think anyway we’ll have some great skates there. And coming back to the experience, I think that’s so important. I’ve been in events for the first time. and things didn’t necessarily turn out the way I wanted them to. It’s really intimidating. “

Indeed, it was so intimidating four years ago that Chen stumbled in his short program at the Pyeongchang Games to reduce any chance of winning an Olympic medal. He finished disappointing fifth with Zhou one place behind him.

Meanwhile, Brown completely missed the 2018 squad after finishing ninth at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

“I’ve been through all the scenarios: the successful young boy, the guy who’s kicked out of the squad. I feel so for (Malinin),” said Brown, who can’t touch the jumping ability of Clever but makes up for it. with his artistry and command.

“It’s really tough,” Brown said. “There’s no easy way, anyway, when you look at the pitch. I’m so proud of the density of the men’s field. It’s remarkable. Just to watch (Malinin) grow and shine. – he was amazing tonight. “

The selection committee had to choose three skaters for the Olympics who did not complete the national championships: Alysa Liu in the women’s team and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs. Liu and Frazier have tested positive for COVID-19 and have stepped down.

The rest of the roster includes United States champion Mariah Bell and Karen Chen in women; gold medalists Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc in pairs; the titlists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, as well as Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in ice dancing.

“It’s going to be a different game than what we can imagine and what other people experience,” said Baker, “but I know we’re going to be surrounded by such amazing people. The outfits look pretty cool too. “

Like most young skaters, Frazier had developed in his mind a carefully crafted image of what it would be like to learn that he had finally achieved his Olympic dreams. But the reality was very different after his positive COVID-19 test; he simply had a Facetime conversation with Knierim while waiting for the negative tests that would free him from his hotel quarantine.

“I never would have imagined it like it happened last night,” Frazier said on Sunday, four days after his positive test forced the pair to withdraw from the U.S. figure skating championships and apply for a spot in the Winter games.

“But that’s when I knew it meant the absolute world to me,” Frazier said, “because it meant so much to me.”

Gain-Gribble said she found out she was going after she finished “a huge pizza and cookie dough, so I was feeling pretty good.” LeDuc, the first non-binary Olympic athlete, got his call just as he arrived at his family’s Airbnb rental.

As for Frazier, sitting alone in his hotel room?

“I squeezed the shit out of that pillow,” he said with a Cheshire cat-like smile.

There was no drama in the three chosen dance teams. Chock and Bates will carry the momentum of a record national championship victory to their third Olympics; Hubbell and Donohue will look to improve their fourth place at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang; and Hawayek and Baker give the Americans a third team that could stand on the podium.

“It is the honor of a lifetime. It is the greatest honor we can get in our sport,” said Bates, who will be making his fourth Olympic trip after going there in 2010 with his former partner Emily Samuelson. . “We’re lucky to be going back for the third or fourth time, but it never gets old. It’s always special every time.”

Unlike their teammates, Hawayek and Baker will experience the Olympics for the first time. It has been a long and difficult road for both men, who both returned from concussions, including Hawayek’s last summer.

“Clearly, I had no idea what the course of the injury would look like when we entered the Olympic season. There was a lot of doubt as to whether we would be able to return to a place ready for competition,” she said. “I think we have prepared ourselves to continue to grow over the winter.”

The three American teams, friends as well as rivals and training partners, work under the watchful eye of Marie-France Dubreuil, Patrice Lauzon and Romain Haguenauer at the Gadbois Center in Montreal.

The 2018 Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron also train there, the French ice dancers who had the top scorer of the Grand Prix season and probably their biggest competition in Beijing.

The three American dance teams plan to spend the next three weeks in Canada, to complete the work for Beijing. But like the rest of the US contingent, their biggest goal is not so much to refine performance but to make sure they stay healthy with the rampant COVID-19.

“We’re in our bubble, doing what we can control, and right now the # 1 concern for all of us over the next 20 days is being healthy,” Hubbell said. “We all have to travel and be on a plane and be around people, and COVID is definitely our # 1 concern. It’s the next thing that can stand in the way of all of our dreams. We’re going to be as diligent as we can be. to our best and represent Team USA with honor. “

