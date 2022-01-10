UK plans holiday weekend to commemorate 70 years of Queen’s accession





LONDON (AP Photo) Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary with a military parade, neighborhood parties and competitions to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

Elizabeth becomes the first British monarch to rule for 70 years on 6 February, and the celebration of the anniversary ends with a four-day weekend from 2 to 5 June. It wasn’t immediately clear which event the 95-year-old queen would attend after doctors recently advised her to get more rest.

The weekend, which includes an additional public holiday in honor of the Queen, begins on Thursday 2 June with the annual Military Parade to commemorate the Queen’s official birthday.

June 3 is followed by Thanksgiving, which honors the Queen’s service to England, her other kingdoms and the Commonwealth.

A tribute to the coronation chicken, a mixture of cold chicken, curry powder, mayonnaise and other ingredients served at a garden party to commemorate the Queen’s official accession will sponsor a platinum pudding contest to create a new dessert dedicated to the monarch.

The contest is open to UK residents aged 8 and under and will be judged by TV culinary experts Mary Berry and Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace head chef Mark Flanagan. Winning recipes will be posted before the Jubilee weekend so they can be part of the festivities.

About 1,400 people have already registered to host the Jubilee Lunch on June 5th, and major events will be held at the Eden Project in London and Cornwall. The Palace expects to host around 200,000 neighborhood events across the UK.

The weekend ends with a beauty pageant honoring the service of the monarchs and looks into the next 70 years. Dancers, musicians, soldiers and key workers will tell stories of the queen’s reign, and children will paint their hopes and aspirations for the planet, the palace said.

