Vikings fans show up despite cold, COVID and lost season





No playoffs, no problem for the most avid Minnesota Vikings fans who ventured to US Bank Stadium amid sub-zero temperatures on Sunday for an off-season finale where face coverings were needed due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To be a fan of the Vikings is always to have hope,” said Debbie Danich, 51, of Eagan, who “absolutely” approved the mask mandate implemented by the city of Minneapolis last week before the match. She wore two masks with purple fabric over the surgical grade covering.

As engaged as Vikings fans are, there are, apparently, limits. The team sold 66,625 tickets for the game, but the stadium did not appear to be more than 80% full. Many purple seats remained unoccupied, especially on the upper floors.

The hometown team’s patchy performance kept energy and noise levels decidedly subdued even as the Vikings took the lead in the second half. Fan expectations had long been tightly controlled. The Vikings got off to a grim start, behind equally dismal division rivals the Chicago Bears, 14-3 at halftime.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Vikings fans knew they would be waiting again next year for the thrill of chasing a championship. Instead of joking about potential playoff opponents or hugging and hugging strangers after unlikely winning receptions, fans could only speculate on the extent of the off-season upheaval on the roster’s roster. team and among staff.

Despite the abysmal season, the vicious cold and the obligatory mask, some heavily stacked fans brought great energy to the pre-match party in the few remaining tailgating spaces north of the stadium.

“How many more months before I find football again? Said a cheerful Isaac Schweer of Bloomington, 32, as he stood with friends in the field around a portable table strewn with cans of rum, beer, seltzer and mules from Moscow.

“It’s not stressful today. We already know our fate. It’s probably (coach Mike) Zimmer’s last game,” said Schweer.

Neither he nor his four friends considered selling their tickets and staying home. “Not for a second,” said Jordan Obermiller, 27, of Milaca, who was celebrating his birthday and attending his first Vikings game.

Party animal Nick McElhone, 32, of Big Lake insisted on the outdoor party despite the deep frost. “To fully enjoy the Vikings experience, you have to step away,” he said. “You can’t hold anything back now, it’s the last game of the year.”

The quintet of friends dressed for the time. Obermiller said she had hand warmers and feet buried in diapers. The crew were also prepared to wear face coverings during the match, saying masks are now a way of life.

“It will be difficult for them to apply, but we’ll do our best and wear them,” McElhone said.

He and his friends called a passerby, his colleague Jeff Mills, 31, of West St. Paul. “A lifelong Vikings fan,” Mills replied, opening his jacket to reveal he was wearing a jersey with wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s number on it. “Jettas! Mills yelled, using a nickname for the dazzling player.

Mills said he had been vaccinated and had COVID-19 three times with minor symptoms. “I’m going to wear a mask in there,” he said, nodding towards the stadium.

Inside the stadium, the masks could come off while eating and drinking, a broad exemption open to exploitation. Compliance was largely voluntary. A few stadium workers could be seen in the halls carrying signs that read: “Please cover your face when you are seated. “

Standing behind the double-masked Danich in a concession line were four friends carrying drinks and not wearing masks.

Ben Siegfried, 26, of Prior Lake, said he was not vaccinated. The Bears fan, wearing a Brian Urlacher jersey, ignored the mask requirement. “No one told us we had to do this,” he said.

His friend Matt Sloan, 27, of Shakopee, was also not masked, but said he was vaccinated. Dressed in a Randy Moss jersey, Sloan said going to the game was something to do on a cold winter day. He became a philosopher on the tradition of deception after a Viking season. “We can’t figure it out at the end. And it’s not just this season, it’s the last 10 years,” he said.

The Vikings ended up winning the game 31-17, but that was irrelevant to the team of dedicated fans who weren’t put off by a losing season. They say they will come back.

Danich plans to continue purchasing season tickets. “I think we’ll always have them because it’s my husband’s passion,” she said.

Sloan expressed a similar devotion. “I am a die-hard fan,” he said. “I will always be there.”

