Most small businesses across the UK have no idea what ‘leveling’ actually means.

More than half of all small businesses in the UK have no idea what raising the national level means for their business, a new study finds.

Additionally, a survey of 500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) found that less than a third believe the government will implement the leveling agenda.

Nucleus Commercial Finance found that half of small businesses are confused about government plans, especially among young business owners, according to a survey by Nucleus Commercial Finance.

More than half of respondents said regional inequality is affecting their ability to attract investment or hire skilled workers.

Chirag Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleus Commercial Finance, said: Although the central idea of ​​the Boris Johnson government is the leveling agenda, SME leaders are still confused about what it is and how it will affect their business.

Also of particular concern is the feeling that regional inequality is putting financial pressures on businesses and severely impacting their chances of success.

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and will play an important role in helping the UK recover from the effects of the pandemic, so raising the level of the white paper is important to providing clarity to small businesses.

