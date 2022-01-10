Walensky dodges number of Covid deaths in US that are actually caused by Covid





In an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky did not say how many of the 836,000 U.S. patients whose deaths have been attributed to Covid in the past two years had sub-health issues. underlying.

How many of the 836,000 Covid-related deaths in the United States are due to Covid or how many are from Covid but they had other co-morbidities. Do you have this breakdown? asked anchor Bret Baier.

Yes, of course Omicron was monitoring this very closely, our death registry takes a few weeks to collect and Omicron has only been with us for a few weeks, but that data will be available, Walensky replied.

Throughout the pandemic, public health officials have insisted on the alarming death rate from the virus, but have not clarified whether record keeping of Covid deaths reflects associated risk factors that may have been present among the victims.

For example, some mainstream media published scientific studies last week acknowledging the long-standing indisputable fact that obesity is a co-morbidity of Covid, which makes people more likely to suffer severely from the disease. A December CDC study, which investigated juvenile (under 18) Covid cases requiring hospitalization, about two-thirds of COVID-19 hospital patients aged 1,217 were obese. In addition, compared to patients without obesity, those who suffer from it require higher levels of care and longer duration of care.

Walensky’s lack of awareness of the details of the distribution of Covid deaths is consequential as governors and Democratic politicians have used the virus’s lethality argument to justify sweeping social restrictions and with them the erosion of civil liberties. A higher number of people dying with Covid rather than because of it could suggest that general policies were and are inappropriate to tackle the pandemic, given that people with other illnesses may be disproportionately affected. otherwise healthy people.

