How Brexit and the pandemic turned UK trade into 4 charts – POLITICO

London After 12 months of starting a new life outside the EU, the twin pressures of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming more evident on UK trade.

It is difficult to pinpoint the impact of both earthquakes, according to POLITICO’s analysis, but it is clear that the UK has outperformed the European Union countries.

Brexit to the UK’s supply chain, despite signing new trade agreements since it left the bloc, including a so-called rollover agreement, that would allow the UK to continue trade with more than 60 signatories on terms similar to when it was still a member of the EU It was huge.

Trade with the EU declined immediately as soon as the Brexit transition period ended in January 2021, with UK exports to EU countries falling 45% and 33% month-over-month. While imports from the EU are still below pre-pandemic levels, 52% of total trade in the first 10 months of 2021 was with non-EU countries.

And it’s clear that the picture of UK trade will continue to change as the UK has thrown its usual supply chain into the air without an EU member state. David Henig, director of trade at the European Center for International Political Economy, said British companies currently don’t have an easy market to trade in.

EU countries have largely restored their trade to pre-COVID-19 levels, but in the UK it cannot be said that the Q3 2021 flows represent the lowest value-to-GDP since 2009.

A more positive spin on this is that there are a lot of transitions as we get used to new things. The really negative part is that trade in the rest of Europe is growing, but not ours, Henig said. Barriers up to 50% of trades are forced to influence. There is necessity.

James Sibley, head of international affairs for the Federation of Small Businesses, said small businesses are disproportionately struggling with the impact of COVID-19 and Brexit. He said that we can see from our data that the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are experiencing declines in trade volume, are experiencing confusion or have just stopped exporting is quite large and quite high.

Hennig argued that in the face of escalating trade with the EU, companies around the world will look to other options. But it will still be difficult because trade with the EU will not be as easy as it used to be. Nevertheless, Henig predicts that trade with non-EU countries will be “more growth areas and will focus more on services than goods by 2022”.

The UK signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia in December and, in principle, signed an agreement with New Zealand. Could this help make up for lost EU trade? [Trade deals] Henig said it would have a positive effect on the economy in general, but it would be small and not replace tight integration with neighboring markets.

Sibley predicts that some exporters will overcome the challenges they faced last year after the chaos in 2021. But challenges remain for small businesses that can’t afford the higher costs, and businesses face new disruptions at home from new EU import controls now in force and new regulations set to come into force later this year.

Speaking of optimism, Sibley said there is a desire among FSB members to explore new markets as interest grows in the opportunities offered by FTAs ​​with Australia and New Zealand. “We see it for sure,” he said.

Leaving the EU will cause the UK to overtake Germany in the third quarter of 2021 to import more goods from China than any other country. The trend angered some Conservative lawmakers who urged the UK to reassess its relationship with the CCP in light of its human rights record.

Economic ties between Britain and China explain why the Boris Johnson government rejected the CCP’s declaration of suppression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, said former Conservative party leader Ian Duncan Smith, who was one of the House of Representatives approved by the regime in March 2021. . genocide.

It’s across these figures that governments like the UK are drawn to declaring China responsible for the genocide, he told POLITICO. As evidenced by these figures, the nature of our trade with China and our profound dependence on China make it very, very clear that we are threatened in many ways by a brutal regime.

Assemblyman Tory Alicia Kearns is co-chair of the China Study Group, a group of hawkish lawmakers on British-China relations. She said the government must follow Washington in banning goods imported from Xinjiang made by forced labor. The British people do not want the Chinese Communist Party to buy goods that take part in the genocide against the Uyghurs or other ethnic minorities, and we must do more to eliminate blood labor products from our country.

A spokesperson for the UK Trade Department said that he expects 2022 to be a five-star year for the country’s trade push amid pressures from negotiations with India, Mexico, Canada and the Gulf region and joining the CPTPP trade bloc.

We have signed more than $760 billion in trade deals with 70 countries and the EU, and through our independent trade strategy next year, the UK will continue to attract valuable financial investments that drive world-class exports and bring prosperity to all parts. He added that the UK is helping to raise the level of the country.

