If not us, then who? California





Dawn Bascianos’ ancestors arrived in Coloma, Calif., Five generations ago as slaves, forced to leave behind a baby enslaved to another family in Missouri.

These ancestors, Nancy and Peter Gooch, were freed in 1850 when California joined the Union as a Free State, and 20 years later their son and his family were able to join them on fertile farmland to the north. -is of Sacramento. Their journey west was funded by the sweat and hard work of Nancy, who grew and sold fruit, mended clothes, and cooked for local miners.

Nancy and her descendants would buy over 400 acres of lush farmland in Coloma. But what should have been a story of triumph instead ended as a story all too familiar to once-enslaved black Americans across the United States. The state of California seized the majority of this land under the guise of a prominent estate to build a state park, and the family never received fair compensation.

Economic injustices, educational injustices, social injustices, judicial injustices continue over and over again Shirley Weber

We were denied the financial security and wealth associated with land ownership, said Basciano. Pearley’s grandson Monroe Nancys and Bascianos’ great-grandfather spent the rest of his life mourning the loss.

Now, the history of the Bascianos family and others is being examined by a California reparations task force. The first of its kind in the country, the committee tackles the intimidating and unprecedented work of recommending reparations, whether monetary or through policy for black Californians, especially those descended from enslaved people. .

Shirley Weber, the California Secretary of State, who drafted the law that formed the task force, said California needs to chart its own course on the thorny topic of reparations, a problem the federal government has tried and never tried. ‘failed to resolve for decades.

We have come to understand very clearly that California has the capacity and the power to do this, she said in a public hearing in June. And if not us, then who?

The task force was formed in 2020 after the legislature and Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, approved legislation requiring the study and development of reparations proposals. Since then, the nine-person task force, made up of civil rights leaders, lawyers, lawmakers and academics, have spent months gathering evidence, listening to expert testimony, organizing meetings. public and consider proposals, with the aim of submitting its recommendations to the legislature next summer. .

The Task Force undertakes this broad challenge knowing that the historical injustices suffered by the descendants of slavery are deep, systemic and difficult to quantify.

Economic injustices, educational injustices, social injustices, judicial injustices continue over and over again, Weber said in June. We need to be aggressive in our efforts to be honest and direct and to understand what we need to do in California and be an example to the rest of the nation in how we begin to count with ourselves.

Counting with history

California’s unique history with slavery and its aftermath made dealing with reparations a particularly complicated task.

Although California joined the Union as a Free State in 1850, 11 years before the Civil War, many who made it to the Sierra Nevada foothills during the Gold Rush in the years that before independence brought slaves with them. While the state’s constitution never tolerated slavery or involuntary servitude except to punish felony, the legislature passed a Runaway Slave Act in 1852 that allowed those who had been brought to California before it becomes a free state to be returned. South.

In a case that went all the way to the state’s Supreme Court, a slave owner brought a man, Archie Lee, to California after he gained statehood and after the law expired on runaway slaves. But the courts argued the slave owner was so young and ignored California laws that he shouldn’t be deprived of his human property, Stacey Smith, associate professor of history at Oregon State University, testified at a public meeting of the working group in September.

Shirley Weber, now California Secretary of State, drafted the legislation that formed the task force. Photograph: Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Other experts have testified about the years of discrimination that followed the abolition of slavery, from environmental racism to state history that highlighted a discriminatory practice of denying financial services to people. specific to prevent them from moving or living in certain areas and how discriminatory housing practices lead to segregation in schools. They also bore witness to the Great Migration, when millions of black Americans fled the south and Jim Crow to places like California, hoping for a better life, but instead found structural barriers of exclusion as restrictive housing covenants that prohibited landlords from selling to blacks, said Isabel Wilkerson, author of The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of Americas Great Migration.

The caste system followed migrants wherever they went and became not only a southern phenomenon, but a national phenomenon, she said. Black Californians have also faced endemic racism in the communities where they have attempted to settle. Wilkerson explained that after World War II veteran Emory Hestus Holmes purchased a three-bedroom house for his family in Pacoima, Calif., In 1959, neighbors waged a relentless campaign of harassment in the goal to make them leave. They called them at all hours, threw stones through their windows, burned a cross on their lawn and spray painted their garage: Black Cancer Lives Here, Dont Let It Spread.

Unquantifiable injustices

Early in the process, the working group looked at other examples of reparations programs around the world. Germany paid $ 89 billion in restitution to victims of the Holocaust while the United States paid $ 20,000 each to the 82,219 Japanese Americans who were illegally incarcerated during World War II. In 2015, the United States authorized payments of up to $ 10,000 per day, or a total of $ 4.4 million each for the dozens of people held hostage in Iran in 1979. Kirsten Mullen, co- author of From Here to Equality, told the task force that after these same calculations, the payment for a black American who endured a single decade under Jim Crow would be $ 36.5 million.

But the challenge this task force faces is that so much of the injustice suffered and the opportunity lost by black Americans cannot be quantified, Weber said at a meeting in September.

Webers’ father was a tenant farmer in Hope, Arkansas, who had to flee to California after trying to organize for fairer wages. Descended from enslaved people, his community had been terrorized by deference following a number of race riots that ravaged the country. You can’t quantify my father’s lack of education and the negative experience he had just tried to survive for himself and his family, Weber said. You have to start saying, OK, what are we doing to open up this particular company in a way that really goes to an effort to create opportunities not only for those who are here but also for the next generation to come?

Weber added: You can’t buy this with $ 20,000.

The scale of the injustices assessed by the committee is almost inconceivably vast. Based on discrimination alone in stolen land and housing, black Americans have been denied the greatest source of family wealth today – home ownership, Wilkerson said. This theft of family heirlooms and generational wealth has created a wealth gap between black and white Americans that some studies have shown take 228 years to close.

State Senator Steven Bradford, member of the reparations committee. Photograph: Irfan Khan / AP

For the Dawn Bascianos family, the loss was enormous. Not only did they lose the majority of their farmland on her land on her father’s side which would have provided stable employment for the extended family as well as money and an inheritance, her fourth great-grandmother on her mother’s side ‘was also seen unfairly withdrawing assets when his brother passed away. and the state auctioned off plots of property it owned in downtown Sacramento on the pretext that it had no living heirs or descendants although his sister, my fourth great-great mother, was alive and well, Basciano said in September.

What do repairs look like? There are so many things, Basciano said. I almost feel guilty for feeling the pain I am feeling, but it’s real. It resonates with me. It is my family. These are stories that have been told over and over again, and it hurts. How do you fix this? How to repair such a systemic harm?

Basciano pointed out that there were hundreds of thousands of families who had stories like his. In September, Newsom signed a law that would return a lucrative oceanfront property in Manhattan Beach, Calif. That was taken from the Bruce family in the 1920s via a prominent estate. Manhattan Beach City Council had voted against issuing a symbolic apology proclamation to the Bruces, fearing it would make the city responsible for future trials.

While the recommendations made by the task force are not binding, Weber urged its members to be bold in their proposals, including universal preschool education for all children to help address inequalities in education. education and childcare. Other witnesses and experts have suggested monetary reparations, low-interest loans, a public apology, fair compensation for stolen land, the return of historically stolen land, and means for the descendants of slavery to ‘go to college for free.

The working group will continue to meet in the new year. Weber acknowledged that whatever the body comes up with is likely to be just the beginning.

This 400-year challenge will not be solved in 400 days, Weber said. It will take much more than that and a commitment from the state of California, the world’s fifth largest economy, to get there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/09/california-reparations-slavery-african-americans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

