Former Director of Vaccine Task Force Calls for End of Mass Vaccination

The former director of the UK Vaccine Task Force said the UK should stop mass vaccination and treat COVID-19 as an endemic virus like the flu.

Dr. Clive Dix, who stepped down as head of the government agency last year, urged ministers to stop mass vaccination once the booster campaign is over.

He urged Boris Johnson to reverse the approach of the past two years and return to a new normal.

He needs to analyze whether he uses his current booster campaigns to protect vulnerable people. If deemed necessary, he told the Observer.

He added that large-scale population support vaccination in the UK must now end.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches Gordon Halfacre get a vaccine from Corporal Lorna MacDonald (Peter Cziborra/Reuters/Pool/PA)

He urged ministers to support research on coronavirus immunity that goes beyond antibodies and involves white blood cells such as B cells and T cells.

Dr. Dix said: Now we have to manage the disease, not the spread of the virus. Therefore, preventing the progression to severe disease in vulnerable populations is a future goal.

Dr Dix supports the current booster vaccine push, but told the paper that a new targeting strategy is needed to put the UK in a position to manage Covid as an endemic virus.

First we need to consider when to stop testing and allow individuals to quarantine when they are not feeling well and return to work when they feel ready. In the same way we do during flu season, he said.

The UK Prime Minister says Covid-19 has done a horrific damage to the country as the UK has recorded more than 150,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Official government statistics released on Saturday showed 313 more deaths within 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 150,057.

The UK is the 7th country with more than 150,000 deaths, after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

Stephan Bancel said his company is already developing a vaccine tailored to combat the omicron strain.

He said at a medical conference hosted by Goldman Sachs on Thursday: “I still believe that boosters will be needed after fall 22.

According to the latest study, booster jab reduces the risk of hospitalization with Omicron by 88%.

