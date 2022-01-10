US flight cancellations continue over the weekend





Airlines have canceled thousands of additional flights in recent days as the industry struggles to overcome its vacation hangover.

Bad weather and coronavirus outbreaks among workers continued to disrupt schedules across the United States, but airlines have also canceled many recent flights in advance so they can correct the course to one hour. traditionally slow to travel without surprising customers with last minute cancellations.

About 5,000 flights were canceled Friday through Sunday, according to FlightAware, a data tracking service, with the daily number of outages declining steadily during that time. Southwest Airlines has suspended more than 1,000 flights, more than any other carrier. SkyWest Airlines, which operates flights for several major carriers, and United Airlines have each canceled more than 500 flights.

The turmoil began before Christmas, caused by bad weather in the West and staff shortages due to virus outbreaks among employees. Snowfall in the northeast continued to wreak havoc at major airports across the country until the first weekend of this month.

With the continued rise in Covid cases and associated illness calls, we have worked with each of our key partners to proactively reduce our January schedules, SkyWest said in a statement. The airline operates flights for United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines and said the pullout was to ensure we were able to adequately staff our remaining flights as we strive to recover in the weeks to to come.

After canceling flights at high prices during the holidays, JetBlue Airways announced that it would preventively cut about 1,300 flights during the first half of January. Alaska said in a statement last week that it would cut about one in 10 flights scheduled for the month in order to get the flexibility and capacity to reset.

As in many other industries, airlines are also grappling with workers calling in sick at high rates as the Omicron virus variant spreads at an astonishing speed.

This is one of the most challenging operating environments we’ve ever faced, Allison Ausband, Delta’s director of customer experience, said in a statement last week apologizing to customers for the mess. .

To cope with staff shortages, many carriers began to offer additional pay to those who were not otherwise required to work. Southwest, for example, said last week that it offered double pay for most of the month to employees taking extra shifts, incentives available to workers in its operations, including ground staff, flight attendants, customer service employees, flight planners and maintenance. technicians.

The chaos comes at a frustrating time for the industry, which is gearing up for a significant rebound this summer. Much of this recovery is based on the hope that the pandemic will be largely under control by then and that people will be more willing to travel internationally and for work.

