How deadly are Omicrons? What UK and South Africa Covid-19 Data Shows





According to a recent official medical report from South Africa and national Covid-19 data, there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases since early November when Omicron was first discovered. However, most patients had mild symptoms at worst and are now rapidly declining. These observations differ significantly from previous waves, including those attributed to delta strains.

Reporters also said that most hospitalized patients were not vaccinated, even though vaccinated and unvaccinated people contracted the disease in about equal numbers. And while South Africa’s current Covid-19 wave may end, South Africa’s experience of the Omicron wave could follow a very similar pattern in other countries.

In contrast to this relatively encouraging news, some recent tweets and localized reports suggest that some hospitals in South Africa are experiencing or are experiencing an increase in the number of inpatients and a growing number of patients requiring treatment and mechanical ventilation in intensive care units. do. of serious covid-19.

Things to consider in the South African data to determine whether Omicron is responsible for recent South African Covid-19 cases and deaths are that omicron causes less severe disease than delta and omicron waves have a shorter duration than delta waves. are you? ?

A review of South Africa’s official Covid-19 country-wide figures from December 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021, showed that there were 63 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 per million people (a 380% increase). , while showing only the total number of deaths. Increased by 25% from 0.466 to 0.583. At the same time, the estimated rate at which all Covid-19 infections will spread (Ratio R) has steadily declined to around 54% of its December 1st value.

Can you be sure that Omicron was the main cause of the recent COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa?

Some countries, such as the UK, have substantive national initiatives to monitor genetic changes in the SARS-CoV-2 mutation and provide near-real-time data to help identify both mutations in patients and map the spread of Covid-19. there is. However, South Africa currently does not have a similar capability to sequence and trace SARS-CoV-2 strains. However, significant effort and resources have been put into tracking the Omicron in South Africa, and the data it generates is convincing.

However, detection of delta and omicron SARS-CoV-2 variants in populations, including the UK, is only part of an assessment of the possible impact of omicron. Sequenced viral genomes from South Africa, the UK and other patients show that the circulating omicron variants prevalent in the UK and many other countries are very similar in genomic sequence, but other factors must be considered to determine how to infect omicrons. It can occur in local populations and individuals.

Similar to other countries, including the UK, South Africa has fairly recently experienced a significant nationwide Covid-19 disease wave due to the delta strain. This delta wave infection probably helped induce or enhance a significant amount of naturally acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2. Did Delta Waves Blunt Everyone’s Omicron Deadline?

The level of fully vaccinated South Africa is estimated to be between 26% and 46% of the population, with the majority receiving either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. About 76% of the UK population has jab at least once, and booster shots are now on the rise as well.

Thus, the demographics and overall immunization levels of the South African population appear to be significantly different from those of the UK population. Will these factors reduce omicron mortality in most of the UK population, and what might this mean for individuals?

26-46% of South Africans have jab at least once. LUCA SOLA/AFP/Getty Images

South Africa data: What does it mean for the UK?

In the UK, from 1 December 2021 to 21 December 2021, the number of Covid-19 cases per million population increased from 634 to 1,280 (a 101% increase), but the total number of new deaths due to Covid-19 was actually 1.791. decreased from to 1.697 per million people (a 5% decrease). And R steadily increased to around 135% of its December 1st starting value.

Patients with severe Covid-19 have two notable serious negative health outcomes. First, the patient may develop respiratory problems that require more oxygen than usual, sometimes mechanically ventilating the patient’s lungs for additional help.

They can also cause a person’s immune system to overwork, causing a damaging cytokine storm. These symptoms are seen in delta mutation infections and can lead to death or long-term health problems.

Only when the full data show a sustained decline in the outcome of these diseases in hospitalized patients with confirmed omicron-mutant infections can we be sure that Omicron is less lethal than delta. The latest UK Zoe Covid-19 Study (an app-based study to support Covid-19 research) news is encouraging news that one-half of colds are actually micronized infections.

On January 21, 2022, Statistics UK will publish the latest real hospitalization data on the severity of Covid-19 in the UK. These UK data are expected to reflect most of the official results for South Africa and show that omicrons cause mild disease in the UK population.

Policy makers and people rely on accurate and clear analysis and guidance from data to make informed decisions and conclusions. Countries will need more time to fully explore omicron mutation data before they can finally decide whether omicrons are less lethal to everyone than deltas, or whether additional measures are needed to protect sensitive people.

correction. What percentage came out? It shows a dramatic increase in the number of newly confirmed Covid cases per million population, from 63 to 303 (an increase of 473%). This should read a 380% increase. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per million people increased by 201% from 634 to 1280. This should read a 101% increase.

This article was originally published in Conversation by David Pryce at Bangor University. Read the original article here.

