Russia and the United States on familiar ground in Geneva, capital of peace





GENEVA

Geneva, nicknamed the capital of peace, is a privileged place for meetings between the two great post-war powers and again hosts talks between Russia and the United States on Monday.

The peaceful Swiss town hosted the 1985 summit between US President Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev.

Geneva also hosted last June the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

FILE – US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021.

On Monday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Russian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, will hold long-awaited talks on European security and the Ukrainian conflict.

Neutral territory

Geneva is not only home to the United Nations, having been the seat of its predecessor of the League of Nations and of several United Nations agencies; the French-speaking city is also home to the Red Cross and dozens of other international organizations.

Former Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it a “city of peace” at the Biden-Putin summit last year, showing the Alpine nation could play a role in international relations even during the Covid-19 pandemic .

At the heart of Europe, Switzerland is known for its centuries of neutrality and was never part of the Cold War blocs of NATO and the Warsaw Pact that divided the continent after World War II.

Indeed, the talks between Reagan and Gorbachev played an important role in the ice melt of the Cold War.

Ghosts and experts

In 2009 and 2010 in Geneva, Russia and the United States negotiated the new START treaty on the reduction of their nuclear arsenals.

The city is home to the UN-linked Conference on Disarmament – the only forum of its kind to discuss arms control and disarmament agreements – and Geneva is therefore teeming with experts in such negotiations.

The Mont-Blanc-dominated city has hosted several meetings between US and Russian foreign ministers, such as the 2009 summit between Sergei Lavrov and Hillary Clinton.

She gave him a plastic “reset button” to symbolize the resumption of relationships.

Lavrov and Clinton’s successor John Kerry have also met on several occasions for talks in the Calvinist city, on topics such as Syria and Ukraine.

The Russians and the Americans, who have large diplomatic representations and a large intelligence presence in Geneva, have also held several meetings there on Syria in recent years.

Since the Biden-Putin summit, Sherman and Ryabkov have held a series of follow-up meetings in Geneva to continue the strategic dialogue and iron out differences between Washington and Moscow.

The couple first met at the US mission on July 28 before meeting again at the Russian compound on September 30.

Discretion and security

The two missions are a few hundred meters apart, near the headquarters of the United Nations Palace of Nations.

As always, the area will be under high security on Monday.

Switzerland, and Geneva in particular, is appreciated by diplomats of all stripes for its flexibility and discretion as a host state, as well as for the security it offers.

Under these conditions, the city hosted in the 1990s talks on the civil war in Bosnia, the 2013 Geneva Interim Accord on the Iranian nuclear program and, more recently, on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya. .

