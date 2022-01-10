US offers dialogue with Russia, plans sanctions if Ukraine is invaded





WASHINGTONA As the Biden administration and its U.S. allies begin contentious talks with Moscow this week, Western officials are considering significant financial sanctions and targeted technology sanctions if Russia sends troops across the Ukrainian border, while likely avoiding them. broadest energy and banking sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

There are two paths ahead of us, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CNN on Sunday. There is a way of dialogue and diplomacy to try to resolve some of these differences and avoid a confrontation. The other way is confrontation and the massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine.

If Mr. Putin sends troops across the border, U.S. officials have considered measures to curb Russian energy exports or kick the country out of the dollar-denominated international financial system, according to people familiar with the deliberations. But the measures risk raising energy prices for U.S. consumers already struggling with high inflation, as well as hurting European economies that have closer trade and financial ties with Russia, officials and officials say. analysts.

A compelling economic pinch on Russia is pressing the West, said Kevin Book, an energy analyst at ClearView Energy Partners LLC, who likens the scenario to a cartoon character standing on a tree branch and cutting it off the trunk.

The United States is therefore also considering more targeted measures, including erecting export barriers to block international sales to Russia of products with a certain percentage of American content, as well as preventing Moscow from having access to advanced microchips used in everything from airplanes to consumer electronics, according to people familiar with the matter. Even though U.S. exports to Russia totaled just $ 4.9 billion in 2020, imposing the kind of export controls used against Cuba and semiconductor restrictions used against China would be expensive and hurt efforts. modernization of the economy, they said.

Mr Blinken and other senior US and EU officials have not publicly detailed the range of possible sanctions, in part because of a reluctance to reach out to Russia.

High-level talks with Moscow began on Sunday evening, when Blinkens MP Wendy Sherman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and military officials from both sides met in Geneva, a door said. – speech of the State Department. On Monday, these officials will meet again to discuss broad strategic security issues.

Russian officials will sit in Brussels for a rare meeting with officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday. The next day, senior officials from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes Russia and a host of countries in the region, will meet in Vienna to start a broad conversation on European security, a senior said. head of the State Department.

A military escalation along the Ukrainian border further strained ties between Russia and the United States, after clashes over cybercrime, expulsions of diplomats and a migrant crisis in Belarus. The WSJ explains what is driving the wedge between Washington and Moscow. Composite Photo / Video: Michelle Inez Simon

Moscow has mobilized more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, raising fears that Mr. Putin intends to invade territory he considers part of historic Russia or generates a crisis to wrest security concessions from NATO.

Mr Putin, for his part, says he has the right to move troops into Russian territory and demanded that NATO ruled out letting Ukraine join the bloc and sever military ties with Ukraine and d other countries of the former Soviet Union.

But NATO and the United States have long insisted on principle that any country that wishes can join the alliance and that countries are free to associate with any other country they choose.

A breakthrough on Ukraine is unlikely, in part because the Biden administration has said it will not discuss the country’s future without Kiev at the table.

If things go well, almost nothing is happening in Geneva, as Moscow insists on major concessions in Europe that we cannot make, said John Herbst, former ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

An image taken from a video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry reportedly shows military exercises in the Urals, near Orenburg, Russia. Photo: Associated press

President Biden has ruled out direct U.S. military involvement in Ukraine, but said he would extend defensive military aid to Ukraine if Russia attacks.

In the run-up to talks, the United States has ruled out reducing US troops in countries of central and eastern Europe.

But the White House is ready to formally codify that the United States does not intend to deploy missiles on Ukrainian territory that could strike inside Russia, if Moscow makes a reciprocal commitment.

The Biden administration is also open to exploring the limits or a possible ban on the deployment of intermediate-range ground missiles in Europe.

The Trump administration had rejected Russian proposals to discuss a moratorium on such missile deployments, saying it could tie the hands of the United States without leading to the elimination of Russian 9M729 cruise missiles.

The Russian development of these cruise missiles prompted the United States to accuse Moscow of cheating on the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the deal. Russia has denied the allegation.

The United States is also willing to discuss reciprocal cuts in military exercises in Europe, the senior administration official said, including bomber flights. Russia has cited US and NATO military exercises across Europe as a red line, especially in Ukraine, which Mr Putin says poses a threat to his country’s gates. The United States says Russia’s exercises are bigger and more provocative.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov is leading the Russian side of talks with US officials in Geneva. Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Zuma Press

In terms of sanctions and non-military measures to punish Russia in the event of an invasion, senior State Department officials said talks with partner countries were underway, but the measures would be in the range of magnitude greater than previous sanctions.

After meeting Blinken in Washington on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the sanctions would involve the financial sector. She declined to say whether Germany would halt future gas imports from Russia via the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which Blinken described as leverage Europe could use against Russia.

Moscow supplies nearly half of the EU’s natural gas imports and a quarter of its external oil supplies, according to Eurostat, the bloc’s statistical agency.

This leaves little room to compensate for a potential loss in Russian energy exports.

The biggest deterrent sanction we can impose on the Russian government is to sanction its oil and gas sector, said Evelyn Farkas, an expert on Eastern Europe who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense under the administration. Obama. Even that’s not a credible threat unless we work really hard like we did in the Iran context to help allies and partners find alternative sources of fuel.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at a joint press conference last week in Washington. Photo: Kay Nietfeld / Zuma Press

Energy Department analysts told administration officials the effects of the sanctions on the market are likely to be limited, with oversupply weighing on prices earlier this year. But other administration officials are skeptical, arguing that the oil and gas markets are strained and that any US effort to hurt Russian exports could cause a lasting price shock.

Some senior officials in the Biden administration have weighed in strict sanctions on Russia, including disconnecting Moscow from the international banking system SWIFT and preventing Russian institutions from using the US dollar. Such an extreme option, usually reserved for pariah states, would affect Wall Street debt markets and hurt European banks that do business in Russia, so Mr Biden and EU leaders are unlikely to go that far, according to current and former officials.

SWIFT would be difficult even if they captured Kiev, said Mr. Herbst, the former ambassador.

Write to William Mauldin at [email protected], Michael R. Gordon at [email protected] and Timothy Puko at [email protected]

