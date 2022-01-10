US and Russian negotiators clash in Geneva over Ukraine





Talks start with low expectations seeks to end Russian troop build-up near Ukraine Ukrainians want to know why their country is absent

GENEVA, Jan. 10 (Reuters) – After days of pessimistic statements on both sides, the United States and Russia began tough negotiations in Geneva on Monday so that Washington hopes it can avert the danger of another invasion Russian Ukraine without giving in to the Kremlin’s extreme intention. meet safety requirements.

Talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman have started at the US diplomatic mission in Geneva, with US-Russian relations the most strained since the end of the Cold War three decades ago.

The couple only made brief eye contact when they posed for photos beforehand.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

“The talks promise to be long and substantial,” tweeted the Russian diplomatic mission in Geneva, with a photo of the two main negotiators standing in front of their national flags.

Sherman said “the United States will listen to Russia’s concerns and share ours” in an earlier tweet from Geneva, adding that no discussion of European security would take place without the presence of other allies. Discussions will move to meetings in Brussels and Vienna later this week.

Nearly 100,000 Russian troops are gathered near the border with Ukraine in preparation for what Washington and Kiev could be another invasion, eight years after Russia took the Crimean Peninsula from the former Soviet republic.

Russia denies invasion plans and has said it is reacting to what it calls aggressive behavior on the part of the military alliance of NATO and Ukraine, which has leaned towards the West and aspires to join NATO.

Russia last month made sweeping demands, including a ban on any further NATO expansion and an end to the alliance’s activities in Central and Eastern European countries that joined after 1997.

The United States and NATO say that a large part of the Russian proposals were not accepted.

“WE NEED GUARANTEES”

Ryabkov told the RIA news agency that Russia would not accept US attempts to limit the agenda to discussions of military exercises and missile deployments – topics described by the Biden administration as areas that she is ready to approach. Read more

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the US Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, January 10, 2022. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

Read more

“We need legal guarantees of NATO’s non-expansion and the elimination of everything the alliance has created since 1997,” Ryabkov said.

Russia has tried to be flexible over the past 30 years and it is time for the other side to be flexible, he said. “If they are not able to do so, they will face a worsening situation in their own safety.

The two countries also disagree over the deployment of Russian troops in Kazakhstan after an uprising there last week, its support for Belarus in an EU border migrant crisis and what Washington sees as the use by Russia of its gas supplies to Europe to gain leverage on its neighbors. Read more

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will meet with the Russian team in Brussels on Wednesday, said Russia and the West could find a way to avoid the conflict.

“What we hope is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process,” Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, appearing alongside him, said Russia should not place any conditions as long as its tanks remain near the Ukrainian border.

“UKRAINE MUST BE PRESENT”

On the streets of Kiev, residents wondered why their country was not at the table. Read more

“I think it shouldn’t be that way,” said a 59-year-old man who gave his name as Oleh. “Ukraine must be present at these meetings because it is a more interested party than other countries … Ukraine must be in the forefront.”

Russia despised Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy as a viable negotiating partner, but the United States and other Western governments have said they are fully committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine not being a member of NATO, it could not count on the members of the Alliance to defend it. But US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States and its European allies will impose severe sanctions if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine. Putin said new sanctions could lead to a “complete breakdown of relations.”

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Additional reporting by Denis Balibouse in Geneva, Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold in Brussels, Serhiy Takhmazov and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Tom Balmforth in Moscow; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/prospects-dim-us-russia-start-tense-talks-over-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos