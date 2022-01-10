Ukraine border crisis: US, Russia hold close talks





US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov began their meeting Monday morning in Geneva, Switzerland, after hosting a working dinner on Sunday evening.

The talks follow months of tension near the Ukraine-Russia border, where tens of thousands of Russian troops have gathered.

“The United States is committed to the principle of ‘nothing from you, without you’ when it comes to the security of our European allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed at all levels with our allies and partners, and we will continue to be so in the days and weeks to come.”

The world community will closely follow the talks, which have been touted as a belated attempt to avert war on Europe’s eastern flank. On Wednesday, a Russian delegation will meet members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already played down the prospects of a breakthrough. “It’s hard to see any real progress being made, rather than talking, in an atmosphere of escalation with a gun pointed at Ukraine’s temple. So if we really want to progress, we will have to see a de-escalation, La Russia is withdrawing from the threat it currently poses to Ukraine, ”Blinken told CNN’s“ State of the Union ”Sunday.

“We are here because on several occasions over the past decade Russia has committed acts of aggression against its neighbors – Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine in 2014, and now the renewed threat against the Ukraine today, “he added.

“It’s not about making concessions either. It’s about seeing if, in the context of dialogue and diplomacy, there are things that both sides, all sides can do to reduce the tensions, ”Blinken said.

The Sunday dinner between Ryabkov and Sherman was “difficult but commercial,” Ryabkov told the official RIA Novosti news agency. “Initially, it was clear that their line was to immerse our ideas, proposals and approaches in the technological environment from the point of view of diplomacy that has developed over the past decades.”

The State Department’s reading of the dinner said Sherman “underscored the United States’ commitment to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances.”

Ryabkov said “there are no surprises for us in the approach which was at least publicly expressed by the American side before the events, we are ready for it. Let’s see what happens at the end.”

No less than 100,000 Russian troops remained gathered near the Ukrainian border, despite warnings from US President Joe Biden and European leaders of dire consequences if Putin went ahead with an invasion. And the findings of US intelligence services estimated last month that Russia could launch a military offensive in Ukraine “as early as 2022”.

Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call earlier this month that the United States and its allies “would respond decisively if Russia invaded Ukraine further.”

CNN’s Mick Krever and Nic Robertson contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/10/politics/us-russia-ukraine-meetings-geneva-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos