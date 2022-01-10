Why the United States has a premium Android gap





At CES 2018, AT&T was set to announce a partnership with a burgeoning smartphone company to deliver its latest flagship, but the carrier suddenly turned the tide; an ad pending with Verizon saw an equally abrupt demise. These scuttled plans would prove to be the closest to Huawei to launch its smartphones in the United States

Since then, the company – which once competed with Samsung for the world’s number one smartphone – has seen its smartphone fortunes drop sharply. Much worse than not entering the United States, its share of markets outside of China has plummeted as the Trump and Biden administrations banned it from licensing Google mobile services. The key collection of apps and APIs that enable Google goodies like the Play Store elevates Android smartphone experiences beyond the core Android Open Source project.

Although this is a unique case, Huawei’s ban on carrier portfolios was only one of a series of phenomena that include Apple’s dominance in the domestic market, largesse marketing of Samsung, the departure of LG from the market and the reluctance of some major Chinese brands to enter the US market. Collectively, they have resulted in much less competition in the high end of the domestic Android market than what we see in Europe. Today, Samsung (S and Z series), Motorola (RAZR and Edge series), OnePlus (10 Pro) and Google (Pixel Pro) compete in the high-end Android segment in the United States. In Europe, however, these brands’ high-end competitors include Xiaomi (now number 2 in the world), Oppo, and Vivo.

Among the product strengths of the latter companies are cameras competing against the best from Samsung and Apple, large batteries and super-fast charging, and alliances with foldable displays such as the promising Oppo Find N. These features.) And especially in the case of Xiaomi, smartphones tap into a vast ecosystem of devices and incubated businesses that includes its own crowdfunding platform.

It’s not that American Android users are wading into backpackers. In addition to launching “firsts” on their smartphones, national players must follow the characteristics of non-voters in the US market (as well as Apple) to compete effectively in Europe and, for many, in China. There is also a rising tide created by the annual improvement in Qualcomm chips used by everyone except the recent defector Google. That said, Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the best-selling smartphone brand in Europe last year with models offering the features of Samsung’s S21 Ultra at the price of the standard S21.

As Google and Microsoft improve their smartphone gaming is good news for the US market, the US premium Android landscape is unlikely to get much more dynamic for some time. On the one hand, while Xiaomi has been eyeing the US shores for years, the tense state of Sino-US trade relations that has hampered Huawei could prevent entry; Xiaomi was on the same “entity” list as Huawei for much of last year. In addition, the company is more focused on gaining market share in the growing Indian market than in the saturated US market. When I asked an executive at OnePlus last year why his sister companies Oppo and Vivo (also owned by conglomerate BBK Electronics) hadn’t crossed the Pacific the way they did, he simply replied that these companies operated independently and that OnePlus had always been a global brand.

As for Motorola, its executive director of business development for North America, Doug Michau, said the Lenovo subsidiary’s ambitious mid-range G-series will continue to anchor its efforts as it consolidates its position as n ° 2 on Android in the United States in the shadow of Samsung. However, citing the halo effect of the folding RAZR, here recognizes the value of the statement products. “You widen your umbrella. You open the eyes of other consumers, ”he said, noting that“ the premium is not necessarily a question of price ”; some consumers are, for example, more design oriented while others are more specification oriented.

Like OnePlus, Motorola has relied on cameras and opened a Camera Center of Excellence as part of its longer-term R&D lab. “You have to have great hardware,” Michau says, referring to the components. That said, he also notes that since consumers take so many more photos in social apps than in the standard camera app, it’s important to form partnerships to make the camera’s advanced functionality. relevant where consumers actually capture images.

There is at least one other business to watch out for. TCL has focused on value segments, such as the models it just announced at CES. However, the company has advanced display technology that has helped it rise through the ranks in the TV market. It showcased tantalizing folding concepts, announced a tablet with new display technology to compete with E-color ink, and developed AR-compatible smart glasses amid a growing proliferation of consumer electronics. Obviously, this could unleash a flagship as it starts to gain momentum, even if it is holding back the same way in Europe for the time being. And recently, BlackBerry brand manager Onward Mobility came out of his COVID reluctance to assure the world that he is always tapping into something special that includes 5G and physical keys.

For now, however, Americans in search of the best Android smartphones of 2022 have a handful of solid choices. The United States is still a highly competitive market without some of the more powerful competitors.

