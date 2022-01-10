European markets start the week as investors wait for key US data





LONDON European stocks were choppy on Monday as global markets await key US inflation data this week and further comment from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on interest rate hikes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.8% mid-afternoon, after starting the trading session up 0.3%. Technology stocks fell 2.3% to lead the losses while travel and leisure stocks were up 1.2%.

In terms of the development of individual stock prices, French technology consultancy Atos has plunged more than 17% after the company said it would fall short of its profit targets for 2021.

At the top of the Stoxx 600, Royal Unibrew of Denmark added 4.7% as part of expansion plans in Sweden and a rating upgrade of Danske Bank.

Global markets have a busy week ahead with the latest US inflation data, a key data point this week. The US consumer price index is due for release on Wednesday and the producer price index is scheduled for Thursday.

Consumer prices have jumped in Europe and the United States in recent months. Inflation in the euro area last Friday hit a new record in December at 5% compared to the same month last year.

In addition, investors will be waiting for more comments on the timing of Powell’s next interest rate hikes, as the Fed chairman is scheduled to testify at that nomination hearing before a Senate panel on Tuesday.

The Fed has indicated that it may slow its accommodative monetary policy more aggressively than some had anticipated. The minutes of the December Fed meeting released last Wednesday showed the central bank is considering reducing its balance sheet in addition to raising rates.

Markets will keep an eye on security talks between US and Russian diplomats in Geneva on Monday aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine.

On the data front in Europe on Monday, eurozone unemployment fell to 7.2% in November from 7.3% in October, while the Sentix index showed investor sentiment in the eurozone has fallen. rose in January from 13.5 to 14.9, ahead of analysts’ expectations.

