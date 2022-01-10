Joy as baby given to US soldier in Afghan withdrawal reunites with loved ones | Afghanistan





A little boy handed over in desperation to a US soldier on the other side of an airport wall in the chaos of the US evacuation from Afghanistan has been found and reunited with his loved ones.

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was only two months old when he went missing on August 19 as thousands rushed to leave Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban.

Following a Reuters article published in November with his photos, the baby was in Kabul, where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi found him at the airport and drove him home for raise it as his own. After more than seven weeks of negotiations, Safi on Saturday returned the child to his jubilant grandfather and other relatives still in Kabul.

They said they would now seek to reunite him with his parents and siblings who were evacuated months ago to the United States.

Sohail Ahmadi, center, with his grandfather in Kabul after being found. Photograph: Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

During the tumultuous evacuation from Afghanistan, Mirza Ali Ahmadi, the boy’s father, who had worked as a security guard at the American embassy, ​​and his wife, Suraya, feared their son might be crushed in the crowd as he ‘They were approaching the gates of the airport.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi said in early November that in his desperation that day he handed Sohail over the airport wall to a uniformed soldier he believed to be an American, fully expecting that he soon manages to walk the remaining five meters (15 feet) to the entrance to retrieve it. By then, the Taliban forces pushed back the crowd and it will be another half hour before Ahmadi, his wife and their four other children can enter. But at that time, the baby was nowhere to be found.

Ahmadi said he was desperately looking for his son inside the airport and officials told him he was likely taken out of the country separately and could be reunited with them later. The rest of the family were evacuated and ended up at a military base in Texas. For months, they had no idea where their son was.

With no U.S. embassy in Afghanistan and overwhelmed international organizations, Afghan refugees have struggled to get answers on the timeline or the possibility of complex reunifications like this one.

We are working to reunite the family, a State Department official said.

Hamid Safi, right, the taxi driver who found Sohail Ahmadi at Kabul airport, strokes the baby alongside grandfather Mirza Mohammad Qasemi and others after the boys return to relatives. Photograph: Mohd Rasfan / AFP / Getty Images

On the same day, Ahmadi and his family were separated from their baby, Safi slipped through the doors of Kabul airport after leading the family of his brothers, who also had to evacuate. Safi said he found Sohail alone and crying on the floor. After he said he tried unsuccessfully to locate the baby’s parents inside, he decided to bring the baby home with his wife and children.

Safi has three daughters of his own and said that his mother’s biggest wish before her death was for him to have a son. At that point, he said he had decided: if his family is found, I will give it to them. Otherwise, I will raise it myself. They named baby Mohammad Abed and posted pictures of all the children together on his Facebook page.

After the story of the missing child was published, some of Safis’ neighbors who had noticed his return from the airport months earlier with a baby recognized the photos.

Children break through walls at Kabul airport amid video of evacuation chaos

Ahmadi asked his relatives still in Afghanistan, including his stepfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi, 67, who lives in northeastern Badakhshan province, to search for Safi and ask him to return Sohail to the family.

Sohail Ahmadi is carried by his grandmother as they leave the then home of Hamid Safi, who found the baby on the floor crying at the Kabul airport. Photograph: Ali Khara / Reuters

In the presence of the police, and amidst many tears, the baby was finally returned to his loved ones.

Razawi said Safi and her family were devastated to lose Sohail. Hamid and his wife were crying. I cried too, but I assured them that you are both young, Allah will give you a male child. Not one, but several, he said. I thanked them both for saving the child from the airport.

The baby’s parents said they were delighted to have been able to see the reunion with their own eyes via video chat. There are parties, dancing, singing, said Razawi. It’s like a wedding.

Now Ahmadi, his wife and other children, who were able to leave a military base in early December and relocate to an apartment in Michigan, are hopeful that Sohail will be taken to the United States soon. We have to give the baby back to its mother and father. It’s my sole responsibility, said his grandfather. My wish is that he comes back to them.

