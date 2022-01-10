US, Russia hold talks amid tensions over Ukraine





GENEVA (AP) Senior US and Russian officials on Monday launched special talks aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, amid a wave of diplomatic activity in Europe this week.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the US diplomatic mission in Geneva for face-to-face talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her team. The meeting is part of the Strategic Security Dialogue talks on arms control and other big issues launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at a summit in June in the Swiss city.

No major breakthrough was in sight immediately.

After an informal working dinner on Sunday, Ryabkov predicted difficult talks in Geneva which will be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting on Wednesday in Brussels and a meeting on Thursday in Vienna of the Multilateral Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. .

Moscow has sought to wrest a series of concessions from the United States and its Western allies, including guarantees that NATO will no longer expand eastward into former Soviet states like Ukraine, along which Russia has massed around 100,000 troops in stages that have raised concerns about possible military intervention there.

Sherman underscored the United States’ commitment to international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances during the dinner, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to Ukraine and its aspirations to join NATO. Many analysts say such a move would take years at best.

Sherman said the United States would welcome real progress through diplomacy, Price said.

The United States downplayed hopes for meaningful progress this week and said some demands such as a possible halt to NATO expansion run counter to countries’ sovereign rights to establish their own security agreements. and are therefore non-negotiable.

But US officials have expressed openness to other ideas, such as reducing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and limiting US and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if Russia is willing to do so. backtrack on Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said bluntly on Sunday that he did not expect any breakthrough in the coming week. Instead, he said a more likely positive outcome would be an agreement to defuse short-term tensions and resume talks at an appropriate time in the future. But the United States will have to witness a de-escalation for there to be real progress.

It is very difficult to see this happen when there is an escalation going on, when Russia has a gun to Ukraine’s head with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that at very short notice. run, Blinken said on ABCs This Week.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also sought to play down expectations.

I don’t think we can expect these meetings to solve all the problems, he told reporters in Brussels on Monday after talks with Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian deputy prime minister responsible for European integration and Euro-Atlantic. What we hope is that we can agree on a way forward, that we can agree on a series of meetings, that we can agree on a process.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Rome, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said dialogue offered the only way out of the crisis.

At the same time, it is equally clear that a further violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia would have serious consequences, she said.

Russia has said it wants the issue resolved this month, but NATO fears Putin is looking for a pretext, such as failed negotiations, to launch an invasion.

The United States, which has stressed that the Ukrainian government and those of other European countries must be included in the discussions, plans to discuss some bilateral issues in Geneva but will not discuss European security without our European allies and partners, Price said on Sunday.

Russia entered the talks seeking a better understanding of the US position and cited signals from Washington that some of the Russian proposals can be discussed, Ryabkov said, according to the state Tass news agency on Sunday.

Ryabkov spelled out Russia’s three demands: no more NATO expansion, no more missiles at Russia’s borders, and that NATO no longer have military exercises, intelligence operations or military operations. infrastructure outside its 1997 borders.

The Russian side has come here with a clear position which contains a number of elements which in my opinion are understandable and have been so clearly worded, including at a high level, that it is simply not possible to deviate from our approaches, Ryabkov told reporters on Sunday.

When asked if Russia was ready for a compromise, he replied: Americans should be prepared to reach a compromise. ___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to it.

