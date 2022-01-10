US, Russia hold day-long talks amid tensions in Ukraine





WASHINGTON

Diplomats from the United States and Russia held day-long talks Monday in Geneva over the massive build-up of troops in Moscow along its Ukrainian border and Russian demands for Western security guarantees.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said the meeting, the first of several this week, began just before 9 a.m. local time and ended in the late afternoon. No immediate details were available on the outcome of the talks, although U.S. and Russian officials expressed little optimism in advance about the prospects for an immediate resolution of the differences between the two superpowers.

The State Department stressed that the US side has been working in consultation not only with Ukraine, but also with NATO and other allies across Europe, to prepare for the talks.

The United States is committed to the principle of nothing about you, without you when it comes to the security of our European allies and partners, including Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement. We are committed at all levels with our allies and partners, and we will continue to be so in the days and weeks to come.

After the Geneva talks, Russia is due to hold negotiations with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday and with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Thursday in Vienna.

U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attend security talks at the U.S. Mission in Geneva, Switzerland, January 10, 2022.

On Sunday, before the Geneva meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken showed on CNN the State of the Union, It is difficult to see that we were going to make progress with a gun to the head of the ‘Ukraine.

Would listen to Russia’s concerns about NATO military exercises in Central and Eastern Europe, Blinken said, but added that they are going to have to listen to ours about the 100,000 troops that Russia has amassed along the way. eastern flank of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian state-run news agency RIA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that it was entirely possible that the US-Russia talks would end abruptly after just one meeting.

I can’t rule anything out; it is a very possible scenario and the Americans … should have no illusions about it, Ryabkov reportedly said. Officials from the two countries hosted a working dinner on Sunday evening before the more formal talks on Monday.

Naturally, we will not make any concessions under the pressure and over the threats that are constantly formed by Western participants in the upcoming talks, Ryabkov said.

Blinken reiterated the US threat to impose severe economic sanctions on Moscow in case it invades Ukraine eight years after its annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula.

Our strong preference is a diplomatic solution, but that depends on Russia, Blinken told ABCs This Week.

He said there was room for negotiations on military exercises in Europe and renewed weapon limitations which he accused Russia of having violated in the past.

America’s top diplomat has said Russia cannot violate the borders of other countries or dictate whether NATO can accede to Ukraine’s request to join the seven-decade-old Western military alliance. He said 60% of Ukrainians were in favor of the country’s membership in NATO.

Russia has denied its intention to invade Ukraine and demanded an end to NATO expansion and an end to military exercises of alliances in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe which joined it after 1997 .

The United States and NATO have said that a large part of the Russian proposals are not launched.

