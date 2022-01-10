Meet the US figure skating team in Beijing including Nathan Chen, Alysa LIu





The Olympic Games are almost here!

In just one month, the best of the USA team will travel to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. But before they do, it’s time to get to know some of the athletes who will be hitting the ice. .

On Monday, TODAY, Sheinelle Jones spoke to some of the newly announced men and women of the U.S. figure skating team.

TODAY meets Team America’s figure skaters ready to make America proud at the Beijing Games. TODAY High-Res Vector Graphic / Getty Images

We were all glued to our phones waiting for this to happen, Jason Brown, 27, recalled the process of finding out he was one of the lucky skaters after the US Figure Skating Championships, which had held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brown and the men’s team which also includes Nathan Chen, 22, Vincent Zhou, 21 as well as the women’s team with Alysa Liu, 16, Mariah Bell, 25, and Karen Chen, 22 received the news via an SMS that provided them with a link to the big reveal.

Bell recalled the message, It’s like, Congratulations, you are part of the 2022 Olympic team. ‘

And now they are on their way to making their country proud and making their dreams come true.

For Bell, it is a rare pleasure, because his place, although well deserved, was against all expectations. At 25, she will be the oldest American figure skater in singles since 1928.

Mariah Bell skates in the women’s free skating during the US Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena on January 7 in Nashville, TN. Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

“It’s absolutely just a number,” she said of her age. “If you have a dream and you’re devoting yourself to it, and you’re working on it, there is no need for an expiration date. I feel like I’m not even in the prime of life. age. I’m working to make it happen and I’m really excited to be the first woman in so long to go. “

And she absolutely intends to make the most of it.

“I wanted to be part of the Olympic team so much that I almost didn’t want to think too much about it before I got here because it would make me cry,” she added.

Bell will not be the only one to make history. Karen Chen will make her mark as the first individual skater to compete in a back-to-back Olympic Games in 15 years. And given that she suffered major injuries since the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, she wasn’t sure that would happen.

“I thought about stepping away from the sport,” she confessed. “But for some reason, like under all this stress, I guess I had clarity, and I just realized how much I love to skate.”

As for Nathan Chen (no connection to Karen), he says it’s this passion for the sport that fuels them all.

Nathan Chen of the United States skates in the men’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating on October 29, 2021 in Vancouver, BC. International Skating Union via Getty Images

“All figure skaters have been doing it since they were kids,” he said. “It’s amazing to feel that all of your work is like peaking at this point, you know we’ve all worked really hard to be where we are.”

Gold-medalist figure skater and NBC Sports figure skating analyst Tara Lipinski says all of her hard work is likely to pay off.

In a conversation with Hoda Kotb on Monday, Lipinski said: “His chances are he’s probably going to win this Olympic gold medal.… He’s hands down the favorite.”

She also can’t wait to see what the youngest contestant, Liu, brings to the competition.

Alysa Liu of the United States competes in the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating on November 12, 2021 in Tokyo. Atsushi Tomura / International Skating Union via Getty Images

I think what’s going to be really exciting for Alysa is that she’s the only American woman at the Olympics with a triple axis, she said, referring to what is considered the most jumping. difficult in figure skating. When you look at the best women in the world, there can be a Russian sweep in the women’s event, because they do triple axels and quads, and Alysa has that triple axel. So it will be exciting to see how close she can get to these best women. “

As for the American team’s chances on the ice as a whole, Lipinski added, “I think it was going really well.

The Winter Olympics begin February 3, and you can watch all of the action on NBC and Peacock.

