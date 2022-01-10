More than two-thirds of adults in the UK have been hit with a covid booster jab.





More than two-thirds of adults in the UK have had their first or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, new figures show.

About 67% of people over the age of 18 had received an additional jab as of January 9th, up from 64% at the beginning of the month.

The figure of 50% for adults was passed on December 16th.

There are currently fewer than 35.7 million boosters and tertiary doses delivered in the UK, with 1.4 million delivered in the last 7 days.

These figures were published by four UK health agencies.

They also suggest that nearly 92% of all adults in the UK have had their first dose, and around 88% have had their second dose.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can get a booster dose 3 months after the second dose.

3rd dose Another type of booster dose may be given to people over the age of 12 with a severely weakened immune system 8 weeks after the 2nd dose.

Taking additional doses in recent weeks has likely been impacted by Covid-19 infection levels across the country.

People are not eligible to be vaccinated within 28 days of being infected with the virus.

According to data released by the National Statistical Office last week, in the week ending December 31, there were about 3.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, up from 2.3 million the previous week and the highest since similar figures began in the fall of 2020. .

