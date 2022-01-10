Bob Saget, the chronology of the relations of wife Kelly Rizzo





Its perfect match. Bob Saget didn’t expect to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye.

The former Full House man was married to Kramer for 15 years before separating in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters before their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.

The highest thing in my life is my daughters, the Americas Funniest Home Videos star said in Parade in 2009. I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of their greatness then that would be a great thing to accomplish.

As her children grew older, Saget was introduced to Rizzo and got a second chance at love. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 after dating for two years, but later told Us Weekly that they didn’t see themselves expanding their family any further.

He has three daughters and I am very close to them, explained blogger Eat Travel Rock in April 2018. He went there, he did it. Not for me. So, I’m just going to enjoy life and travel. Maybe one day I’ll turn him into a dog.

At the time, Saget called her then-fiancé’s connection to her children magical, adding that I was often the father. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day. My daughter has a boyfriend. I’m not rushing.

The duo told us that they are considering having a very small wedding ceremony and hope to provide their guests with a relaxed experience on their special day. In October 2018, they exchanged their vows.

I’ve never met someone like him, exclaimed Rizzo in an interview with Us before the couple tied the knot. He literally keeps me on my toes. He’s just a wonderful guy. He’s an actor, so you never get bored! And all of his friends are so much fun because they are just as fun and unique and complex as he is.

Throughout their marriage, the couple documented their fun vacations, dates and low-key home life with their fans on social media. As the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, Rizzo explained how grateful she felt to have a supportive partner by her side, calling the How I Met Your Mother alum her best friend from quarantine in a loving Instagram post.

Almost two years later, Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the stars of Thats What Im Talking About took to Twitter in January 2022. He was 65.

Earlier today, MPs were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in Grande Lakes over a call regarding an unconscious man in a hotel room, the tweet said. The man was identified as Robert Saget and declared dead on the spot. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Days earlier, Rizzo posted her latest social media post with her late husband as they celebrated New Years Eve. Another year of fun with this one, sorry December has gotten a bit lazy @bobsaget, she captioned the video from December 2021 recapping their highlights of the year.

Scroll down for a closer look at Saget and Rizzo’s love story:

