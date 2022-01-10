Beijing Olympics 2022: Brittany Bowe, American speed skater, gives up her place in the 500m to her teammate Erin Jackson





Getty Images

At the Olympic long track speed skating trials in the United States on Sunday, a selfless gesture made an American’s Olympic dream come true. American speed skating star Brittany Bowe has chosen to cede her spot in the 500-meter at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to teammate Erin Jackson.

Bowe will still compete in the 1,000 and 1,500-meter speed skating events at the 2022 Beijing Olympics – his third Olympics – but Jackson will now be able to compete in the Games as well. This will be Jackson’s second time competing in the Olympics.

Jackson finished third in the speed skating practice after tripping during his race. She is the fastest 500m skater in the world after the World Cup, but the trials are the only way to earn a spot on the United States Olympic team. So the only way Jackson could make his way into the Olympic squad would be if someone gave up.

This is where Bowe comes in. Bowe has known Jackson since he was only 10 years old, which makes the gesture all the more special.

“I mean, in my heart there was never any question that I would do whatever it took, if it was close to my heart, to get Erin to skate at the Olympics,” Bowe said. “No one is more deserving than her.”

Jackson has called Bowe a “very close” friend and looks forward to the chance to stand on the podium with her in Beijing.

“I kind of got this gift from a very close friend of mine,” Jackson said. “And it would be great for both of us to be able to step onto the top of the podium in our races and share that moment in some way.”

