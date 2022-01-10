Russia minimizes invasion of Ukraine, but US makes no concessions





Discussions over the threat of a Russian military incursion and demands for a series of security concessions from the West will continue on Wednesday in Brussels at NATO headquarters, and on Thursday in Vienna at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The highlight of the first round of deliberations on Monday, however, was Ryabkov’s insistence that Russia was not planning any imminent action against Ukraine, which it invaded in 2014 before annexing Crimea, and where it was supported an armed separatist uprising in the eastern Donbas region. which continues today.

We explained to our counterparts that there was no plan or intention to attack, in quotation marks, Ukraine, Ryabkov told reporters. We don’t have it, and we can’t have it. There is no reason to be afraid of any escalation, to be afraid of any escalation scenario in that regard.

But on a possible NATO expansion, Ryabkov was adamant, demanding rock-solid, watertight, bullet-proof and legally binding guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will never become members of the alliance. military.

This is one of the areas where we have the greatest divergence of views with the United States, Ryabkov said, adding of the Russian position: It would be a welcome change for the better in NATO’s position. . We have had enough of the gossip, the half-promises, the misinterpretations of what happened behind closed doors. We don’t trust the other side.

Ryabkov’s press conference, which lasted roughly twice as long as its American counterparts, presented Russian arguments and anti-Western grievances. For example, he insisted that US missteps in its security relationship had repeatedly endangered Washington’s European allies. He also accused the United States of bailing out the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a deal that Washington said it reluctantly abandoned after repeated violations by Moscow.

At one point, Ryabkov took to joking with Ilya Arkhipov, a reporter who covers the Kremlin for Bloomberg News. The Deputy Foreign Minister initially accused Bloomberg of trying to increase stock trading, and when Arkhipov pushed back and said Bloomberg was reporting interesting news for investors, Ryabkov complained about an alleged bias. Bloomberg is broadcasting a US position, he said, adding that the agency misrepresents Russia’s positions. You know, the Roquefort to make things a little smelly? This is what Bloomberg does.

In her own appeal to reporters, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman described a frank and direct discussion with Ryabkov. The US delegation came to the talks with a number of ideas [of] where our two countries could take reciprocal actions that would be in our security interest and enhance strategic stability, Sherman said.

Specifically, the preliminary ideas raised by the United States included the placement of missiles, Sherman said, and the United States delegation made it clear that the United States was prepared to discuss the future of certain missile systems in Europe in the meaning of the old INF Treaty which former President Donald Trump withdrew from the United States in 2019.

We shared that we are also open to discussing ways to set reciprocal limits on the size and scope of military exercises, and to improve the transparency of such exercises, again, on a reciprocal basis, Sherman said.

POLITICO and other media reported over the weekend that the United States was prepared to discuss the placement of missiles in Ukraine and the scope of regional military exercises when the U.S. and Russian delegations met in Geneva on Monday.

However, Sherman said the U.S. delegation was firm in pushing back on security proposals that are simply not valid for the United States, including Russia’s demand that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ban. officially for Ukraine to enter the military alliance.

We will not allow anyone to slam the closed NATO open door policy, which has always been at the heart of the NATO alliance, Sherman said. We will not give up bilateral cooperation with sovereign states that wish to work with the United States. And we will not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, Europe without Europe, or NATO without NATO.

Alexander Ward contributed to this report.

