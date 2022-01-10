COVID: When will the UK ‘transition from pandemic to endemic’ and how will we learn to live with the coronavirus? | UK News





Inside the government, there is hope that the UK could become one of the first countries in the world to “transition” the coronavirus from an epidemic to an endemic one.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Philips on Sunday: “I hope to be one of the first major economies to show the world how we are making the transition from pandemic to endemic. do.

“Then deal with this for the rest of us, five years, six years, seven years, ten years, etc.”

But scientists have disputed this, saying the virus “is not endemic just because the minister said it”.

Sky News looks at what the term endemic means and what it might be like to “live with COVID-19” in the UK.

Real-time COVID update as study reveals why some people seem to avoid the virus

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

1:41 Zahawi for Isolation and Lateral Flow Testing

What does endemic mean?

According to the Communicable Disease Control Handbook, a virus is endemic when there is “persistent, low or moderate disease” in a given geographic location.

When “infection rates exceed expected levels for a specified period of time”, it becomes an epidemic.

The word Pandemic stands for “when an epidemic spreads to multiple countries or continents.” The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on 11 March 2020 and will announce it when it is no longer a pandemic.

Professor Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent SAGE, told Sky News that endemic also means that COVID “is present, but will not increase exponentially unless other measures are taken.”

“We’re not at the endemic stage because we’ve literally had a month of exponential growth in omicrons in the population,” said UCL professor of clinical operations studies.

“You can’t say we’re moving from an epidemic to an endemic. It’s the virus’ timescale. It’s not ours.”

Dr. Peter English, a former consultant to UK public health in the field of epidemic control, added that several accepted definitions “contain the requirement for predictable morbidity”.

“If this is a key part of justice, we are definitely not at the endemic stage,” he says.

“We know that more mutations are occurring and will continue to happen. We know that mutations that become important are more contagious or better evade immunity from previous infections or vaccinations.

“There’s also no guarantee they won’t be more lethal, which means we can’t predict when the next strain or the next wave of infection will hit us, or how severe it will affect us.”

Endemic doesn’t mean doing nothing about COVID

The term endemic is often confused with COVID and the idea of ​​“learning to live”.

But Dr English says, “Most diseases are endemic, needless to say. Just because a disease is endemic doesn’t mean it’s harmless.”

When asked about Zahawi’s remarks, he added: “What he means is ‘we will stop trying to do anything about it and allow it to sweep the population’. That doesn’t mean it’s endemic.”

“Learning to live with COVID-19,” says Professor Pagel, “is about creating a safe environment in which to live as normal as possible.”

Routinely, she argues that people should be “safer indoors than outdoors.”

What would an ‘endemic’ strategy look like in the UK?

On Monday, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said it was “probably too early” to say whether COVID is still endemic in the UK.

But he said, “It’s definitely our expectation that we can get there at some point.”

Graham Medley, professor of epidemiologic modeling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that endemic disease will have to do with governments making “cost-effective decisions” about what’s best for overall public health.

“I think that approach will become more and more likely as we move forward,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

WHO COVID-19 Special Envoy Dr David Nabarro added that there is “no scope” for further “major restrictions” such as national lockdowns in “all countries”.

“People have to keep working,” he told Sky News. “So there are very difficult choices for politicians right now, at least for the next three months.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:51 The world faces a ‘continuous coronavirus surge’.

End of mass vaccination?

Dr. Clive Dix, former head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, suggested in the Zap that large-scale coronavirus vaccination programs should be ended after a booster campaign.

He said it is “pointless” to give more jabs to people who aren’t likely to be seriously ill with COVID in “the much lighter variant”.

“People have to work, they have to work, they have to go home when they get sick. But we have to stop obsessing over case numbers and stopping those numbers, because we’re not going to.”

Self-quarantine can be shortened to 5 days

The government also said that it is “under scientific review” about reducing the self-quarantine period from 7 days to 5 days after being tested for negative lateral flow twice in a row.

People in the US can leave quarantine after 5 days. However, the first day counts as the day you test positive, not when you develop symptoms.

A recent study by the Japanese Public Health Administration found that most people with Omicron are still contagious by day 5.

So, as with the current rule, it’s only safe for people to release quarantine early if they test negative, Dr English says.

“After five days, the risk of spreading the disease is lower, but it’s more about whether we’re willing to accept that risk and whether it’s more of an inconvenience not being able to work,” he says.

He added that “ideally” people would be asymptomatic for 48 hours in advance, which would be an “acceptably low risk”.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:19 PM: No change to side flow test

No more side flow?

Boris Johnson said on Monday that lateral flow testing “will be around for as long as it matters” to reports that it can no longer be free.

Professor Pagel said:

“Because prosecutors are one of the few things an individual has over how to keep their family and contacts safe.”

She added that this would exacerbate health inequality among the poor and “create more spread”.

Dr. English has suggested conducting regular surveys, such as the Office of National Statistics (ONS) Infection Survey, to monitor the level of COVID-19 in the community, and suggested that testing may be limited to workplaces and schools in the future.

“It can be an occupational health issue where employers provide employees that aren’t for everyone,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-when-will-the-uk-transition-from-pandemic-to-endemic-and-how-would-we-learn-to-live-with-coronavirus-12512882 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos